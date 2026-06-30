Hull KR make Tevita Pangai Jnr appeal decision after gouging ban

Hull KR will not appeal Tevita Pangai Junior’s six-match ban.

The prop has been handed a mammoth ban for an alleged gouge on Leeds Rhinos star Jake Connor, which resulted in a Grade F charge, the most serious of all.

After deliberation, Rovers have decided against appealing, meaning they now face a reality of being without the forward throughout July.

He will now miss two derbies against Hull FC, battles against top six rivals Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves plus fixtures against Bradford Bulls and Castleford Tigers.

It comes at a bad time for Rovers. They are set to be without Dean Hadley for a period of time after he suffered a second concussion in a month, while both Sauaso Sue and Sam Luckley have been dealing with injuries that saw them miss Friday’s defeat to the Rhinos.

TPJ was making just his third appearance for Rovers following a mid-season arrival. Now, he will have to wait until August 14th to play again, which will be against his former club, Catalans Dragons.

He is off-contract at the end of the season, having only signed until the end of the season. Rovers take on the Black and Whites at Magic Weekend, going into the contest off the back of three losses in their last five games. They are currently sixth in Super League, two points clear of the strongest play-off chasers, Leigh Leopards.