Super League rolls on to Round 16 this weekend – with seven intriguing games across four days.

There’s a battle between two of the top three headlining the round, while the push for the play-offs could get a whole lot more exciting if results go a certain way.

Here’s how we think all seven games will play out..

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

The round begins on Thursday night with an intriguing game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Warrington face a Catalans side who are improving week on week, and look to be making positive strides under John Cartwright.

But the Wolves will be in the mood to respond after being hammered on home turf by Leeds last week. We’re tipping them to do exactly that and bounce back in style.

Prediction: Warrington by 16

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

The game of the weekend is without doubt on Friday night at AMT Headingley, as the table toppers take on the defending champions.

There’s no way it will be as one-sided as it was the last time they met in Las Vegas; in fact, it could go all the way to the wire. And we’re just giving the edge to Brad Arthur’s side.. but only just! Injuries for Rovers, coupled with Leeds’ brilliant form of late – especially at home – sees us slightly favour the Rhinos.

Prediction: Leeds by 2

Castleford Tigers v York Knights

Friday night’s second game is in Castleford, as the Tigers look to continue their upturn under Ryan Carr by inflicting yet another defeat on Mark Applegarth’s York.

The Knights are doing it really tough at the minute and were taken apart by Wigan last weekend. They’ll improve at Castleford.. but not enough to get a win. The Tigers will keep climbing towards the play-offs!

Prediction: Castleford by 12

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Super League’s in-form team travel across the Pennines looking to continue their charge towards the top two, with a Hull FC side in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory.

This would rank as the biggest upset of the weekend should Andy Last’s side manage to stun Wigan. It’s not impossible – Super League has proven nothing can be completely written off these days – but we do think the Warriors will have enough to pick up yet another win.

Prediction: Wigan by 18

Toulouse v Leigh Leopards

Leigh travel to France on Saturday for their first ever Super League clash in Toulouse. They do so knowing that a win is probably essential to avoid being further cut adrift from the top six.

Fortunately, we think it’s something they’ll accomplish. Lachlan Lam’s return will give them a fresh lift, and the Leopards have been going well on the whole in recent weeks. Back Adrian Lam’s side to come back from France with the two points.

Prediction: Leigh by 10

Bradford Bulls v St Helens

A shock on the cards at Odsal? Perhaps.

Bradford are undoubtedly a much improved side on their own turf with the unique Odsal pitch, and that sort of situation has already gone against St Helens this year already when they travelled Castleford and lost.

If they produce what they did at home to Huddersfield last week, they’re in big trouble against a Bulls side who always look up for it more at home. We think that Kurt Haggerty’s side will just nick it, and inflict more woe on Paul Rowley’s side.

Prediction: Bradford by 2

Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants

While there will be a couple of nail-biters this weekend, the final game of the round probably won’t go that way.

Wakefield are in great form right now, and Huddersfield are, well.. not. Expect this West Yorkshire derby to go only one way, as Daryl Powell’s side further show why they are now very much contenders for this year’s play-offs.

Prediction: Wakefield by 22