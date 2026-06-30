Leigh Leopards have confirmed the signing of Leigh Leopards prop Lazarus Vaalepu with immediate effect.

The Leopards have been on the hunt for a new prop for some time and have now signed Vaalepu, a Samoa international who has made 12 NRL appearances for the Melbourne Storm.

Aged 27, Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Vaalepu had been offered to Super League clubs, and it is the Leopards who have pulled the trigger and moved to sign him in a mid-season boost to head coach Adrian Lam.

Leigh’s first words on Vaalepu

“We’re really excited to bring Lazarus to Leigh,” Director of Rugby Andrew Henderson said. “He’s a player with genuine presence, power, and punch, giving us a real point of difference within our middle unit. He’s humble, driven to succeed, and genuinely believes he can grow his game under Adrian Lam in Super League. We’re looking forward to helping him take the next step in his career.

“He’s of good character and has been developed through a strong Melbourne system for a number of years, which will be a real benefit to us. I believe he’ll thrive in our environment and become a player our supporters really connect with. He wants to be part of something ambitious – and that’s exactly what we’re creating here at Leigh.”

Vaalepu played for Samoa in their Test series defeat to England two years ago. He was a late arrival to the NRL, only making his debut in 2024. That said, he featured seven times for the club that season, and even played in the Grand Final defeat to Penrith Panthers.

This year he has been playing for Storm’s New South Wales Cup team, making eleven appearances and scoring one try. Best known for his impact off the bench, Vaalepu comes in at 6ft 3 and 119 kilos, adding genuine size to Leigh’s pack.

Leigh have been able to move due to having an available quota spot, though they are now using all ten allocated positions.

He will compete for a place in the side alongside the likes of Joe Ofahengaue, but in the long-term will help replace Robbie Mulhern, who is joining Castleford Tigers next season, and Cronulla Sharks-bound Owen Trout.

Leigh are currently seventh in Super League and looking to push for a fourth consecutive play-off finish.