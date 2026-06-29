Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has confirmed the club are interested in signing Parramatta Eels star Dylan Walker – and admits he is close to making a decision on his future.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that Walker was a target for the Rhinos going into the 2027 season. Capable of playing in multiple positions, Walker would challenge for a number of positions including centre and half-back.

The 31-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season and has interest from elsewhere too – but Arthur has confirmed that the Rhinos are in the hunt for a player he knows well from his time in the NRL.

“We’re a possibility”

Arthur was asked at his pre-Magic Weekend press conference whether or not the Rhinos were indeed trying to sign Walker and if there was truth to the reports.

“There is. We’ve had a few conversations with him.

“I don’t know exactly where it’s at right now at this moment in time but he’s close to deciding what his future looks like and I think we’re a possibility.”

Walker joined Parramatta at the start of last season but his two-year contract expires in the coming months. With Arthur confirming earlier this month Leeds would back George Brown to have a run at being their starting stand-off to replace Brodie Croft, Walker would offer good cover not only there, but in other positions.

With the likes of Harry Newman leaving, he would likely also challenge Ash Handley and Jack Bird for a spot in the Rhinos’ three-quarter line too.

Jake Connor update and Leeds Rhinos fitness latest

Arthur also confirmed that star half-back Jake Connor is fine as expected, despite being taken off in the closing stages of the win against Hull KR on Friday.

“It was more precautionary than anything – he’ll be fine,” Arthur said. “He does a lot of work on his kicking and his loads are quite high, and he was a bit busted up going into the game. We got in a position where with us in front we could take him off.”

Elsewhere, Arthur admitted there are once again likely to be minimal changes for the team that faces Bradford at Magic on Sunday afternoon.

He said: “We’re pretty healthy which is a good thing. Alfie (Edgell) and Ben (Littlewood) come back into the fold and we’ll pretty much be the same as last week although we’ve still got three sessions to get through. The staff have done a good job of getting everyone to this point.”