Castleford Tigers forward Joe Stimson is attracting interest from multiple Super League clubs over a possible deal to remain in England next season.

Stimson seems almost certain to depart the Tigers after 18 months with the club. He is off-contract at the end of the current campaign having joined from Melbourne Storm midway through last season.

However, Castleford’s recruitment plans for next year are already well advanced, which includes the arrivals of several quota players that mean the likes of Stimson and Daejarn Asi are likely to be squeezed out.

But Stimson is picking up interest from elsewhere, with several clubs pondering a move for the 30-year-old.

Stimson attracts Super League interest

Love Rugby League has been told that Leigh Leopards are among the clubs who are considering a move for the forward, whose contract is due to expire in the coming months.

The Leopards are also interested in Warrington Wolves prop Joe Philbin – but London Broncos are also pushing hard to sign the Ireland international heading into next season.

And Stimson is another forward that is under consideration for Adrian Lam’s side as they look at possible options to revamp their pack going into 2027.

Star forward Robbie Mulhern is heading in the opposite direction and will sign for Castleford next season, while the likes of Aaron Pene are also expected to depart the club.

Huddersfield Giants are another club who Love Rugby League has been told are looking into the prospect of signing Stimson, with interest growing across Super League.

He has been one of Castleford’s most-improved players in recent weeks but there increasingly appears to be no room for him in Ryan Carr’s squad going into 2027.

Stimson’s Castleford Tigers future

The Tigers have a fast-moving quota situation heading into Carr’s second season in charge at the club – with the likes of Stimson seemingly unable to remain at the club irrespective of his own form.

The Tigers are already at ten contracted quota players next year. Seven of them are at the club already: Semi Valemei, Mikaele Ravalawa, Renouf Atoni, Krystian Mapapalangi, Brock Greacen, Tom Weaver and Blake Taaffe.

They have already agreed deals for Damien Cook and Mat Feagai to join the club from NRL side St George-Illawarra Dragons, and Wakefield Trinity half-back Mason Lino is also heading for the OneBore Stadium in 2027.

That takes them to ten, and they are also deep in talks with Dragons fullback Tyrell Sloan, meaning one of their existing quota players would have to leave the club.

With Stimson off-contract, it means there is increasingly likely to be no room for him in Carr’s plans.

And clubs across Super League are now pondering a move for a player who is still only 30. Stimson has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, missing just two matches and establishing himself as a firm starter for Carr.

But the two parties look set to part ways at the end of this season with Castleford’s transfer business seemingly taking them in a different direction.

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