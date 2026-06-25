Leigh will make the trip to Toulouse Olympique for the first time ever in Super League this weekend, and due to the logistics involved, the Leopards have had to make some minor adjustments to their usual schedule.

Having been among the Championship‘s stronger teams together for a number of years, Leigh and Toulouse are no strangers to one another.

But it was the then-Centurions that were relegated from Super League at the end of 2021 as Olympique were promoted into the top-flight for the first time.

12 months later, the pair then exchanged places again, but Leigh made their mark on Super League after returning and lifting the Challenge Cup in 2023.

And eventually, Toulouse have joined the party once more, with this season the first in Super League history with both Leigh and Olympique involved.

Their inaugural top-flight meeting ended with a dramatic 21-20 Golden Point victory for Leigh at the Leopards’ Den in March, and now, they make the trip to the Stade Ernest-Wallon for the first time.

Inside Leigh’s first-ever Super League trip to Toulouse as schedule re-jigged

All six of Leigh‘s away games against Toulouse, from 2009 to 2019, have been played at other venues.

This year’s trip only begins on Friday morning, when Adrian Lam and his Leopards squad will fly from Manchester to Carcassonne before hopping on a coach for the hour-long journey into Toulouse.

That has meant Captain’s Run being brought forward by a day, with Lam explaining in his pre-match press conference earlier this week: “We can’t train as usual on the day before (the game), because we’re travelling for the full day.

“That won’t really upset us too much, we’re going to get that last session out two days before (the game) as opposed to one.

“That’s just how it’s turned out with the flights.”

Up until a few weeks ago, Saturday’s game in France had been pencilled in for a later kick-off, but it has been brought forward with one eye on England’s final game of the FIFA World Cup group stage against Panama, which gets underway at 11pm (CEST).

While the travelling Leopards faithful will now be able to watch their side and England, the earlier kick-off (6pm CEST) means sky-high playing temperatures in the South of France, with the possibility of it reaching 40C pitchside.

Post-match, Leigh will spend the night in the city before returning home on a flight from Toulouse to Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

That too is a deliberate decision, as Lam detailed: “We’re home Sunday.

“We’re getting back quickly because we play at Magic Weekend (against Warrington Wolves) on the Saturday after, so we don’t want to be getting too caught up in the travel and the hangover from that and the game.

“We need to go there with a real steel focus and make sure we play the game we’ve been playing really well over the last two months and not revert back to how we started playing last week (in defeat at Hull KR).”