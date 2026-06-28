Josh Charnley future update as message sent to Leigh after try heroics
Josh Charnley has insisted he wants to continue playing in 2027 – and he wants to extend his career for one more season with nobody other than Leigh Leopards.
Charnley was the star of the show on Saturday evening as the Leopards kept pace with the Super League play-off places. He scored four tries in Leigh’s big win against Toulouse Olympique.
That moved him five clear of Ryan Hall at the top of the all-time try-scoring charts, and with his contract up at the end of this season, there is speculation this could be his final season in Super League.
But Charnley has stressed he does not want that to be the case.
Charnley keen to play on
The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves winger insisted that retirement was not on his agenda for 2027 – and that he had a strong desire to keep going.
However, he admitted with no deal on the table for 2027 as it stands, he is simply doing everything within his power to convince a club that he is worthy of a chance.
“I’m really enjoying it. It’s coming into probably my last year, there’s nothing on the table yet for next year,” Charnley said. “I’m trying to put my front foot forward and show that I can still do what I’m doing at my age.
“Me and Ryan Hall have been competing for this top try-scorer (position), and if I keep doing what I’m doing, there might be a deal on the table somewhere.”
Charnley wants extended Leigh stay
The winger continued: “I want one more year. I’m still feeling good, I’m still feeling fit and looking after myself away from the sport. I really want to go around again next year, but we’ll see what happens.”
He was then asked whether he would want that to be with the Leopards – before giving a resounding response and confirming he didn’t want to play anywhere else given what the club has done for his own career.
“Yeah, with Leigh,” Charnley said when asked by Sky Sports.
“They gave me the opportunity to fall in love with the sport again. Credit to them, I’ve enjoyed my time here and I like the way the club is growing and I want to be a part of that.
“If there’s a deal there, I’d be delighted. It’s out of my hands, I’ll just have to keep playing.”
Leigh are now just two points shy of the play-off places after their latest win. Their coach Adrian Lam admitted he was thrilled to see his side come through sweltering temperatures which approved 40 degrees to claim another vital victory.
“We needed to start well and we controlled that first half so I’m really pleased with the performance,” Lam said after the match when speaking to Sky Sports.
“Toulouse made a lot of mistakes and didn’t help themselves but we needed to come here and create some pressure with our defence because it can be a tough place to come and with the conditions here today as well.”