Josh Charnley has insisted he wants to continue playing in 2027 – and he wants to extend his career for one more season with nobody other than Leigh Leopards.

Charnley was the star of the show on Saturday evening as the Leopards kept pace with the Super League play-off places. He scored four tries in Leigh’s big win against Toulouse Olympique.

That moved him five clear of Ryan Hall at the top of the all-time try-scoring charts, and with his contract up at the end of this season, there is speculation this could be his final season in Super League.

But Charnley has stressed he does not want that to be the case.

Charnley keen to play on

The former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves winger insisted that retirement was not on his agenda for 2027 – and that he had a strong desire to keep going.

However, he admitted with no deal on the table for 2027 as it stands, he is simply doing everything within his power to convince a club that he is worthy of a chance.

“I’m really enjoying it. It’s coming into probably my last year, there’s nothing on the table yet for next year,” Charnley said. “I’m trying to put my front foot forward and show that I can still do what I’m doing at my age.

“Me and Ryan Hall have been competing for this top try-scorer (position), and if I keep doing what I’m doing, there might be a deal on the table somewhere.”

Charnley wants extended Leigh stay

The winger continued: “I want one more year. I’m still feeling good, I’m still feeling fit and looking after myself away from the sport. I really want to go around again next year, but we’ll see what happens.”

He was then asked whether he would want that to be with the Leopards – before giving a resounding response and confirming he didn’t want to play anywhere else given what the club has done for his own career.