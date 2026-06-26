Leigh Leopards man makes immediate Championship loan switch

Leigh Leopards forward Ryan Brown will spend the rest of the season at Championship outfit Barrow Raiders, after agreeing a loan move to Craven Park.

Brown is no stranger to the Cumbrian club, after previously featuring on dual-registration duty in both 2024 and 2025, and also spent time there earlier this season as well.

He also becomes the latest fresh face at the club, following the addition of Brad Singleton earlier this month.

Ryan Brown makes Barrow Raiders loan switch

Warrington-native Brown brings some strong senior experience with him to the Championship side, across both Super League and the lower tiers. During his previous stints with the Radiers, he notched 34 appearances, and has also added a further five appearances across stints at Midlands Hurricanes, Salford and Widnes Vikings.

He made his Super League bow earlier this season for the Leopards and has since added a further six appearances to his tally for Adrian Lam’s side.

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Across his 46 senior games, Brown has scored two tries, one of which came for the Raiders last season.

Commenting on the addition of Brown, Barrow director of rugby, Andy Gaffney, said: “Ryan’s development over recent years saw him earn his chance to represent Leigh in Super League, and we are immensely proud to have been a part of his journey to that point.

“When we heard that there was the potential to welcome him back to our group, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen.

“Following the recent signing of Brad Singleton, Ryan is another welcome addition to our group as we look to continue mixing it near the top end of the division.”

His move to Barrow comes ahead of their Championship clash against Salford on Sunday, and he comes straight into contention for the clash at the CorpAcq Stadium. The Raiders could end the weekend top of the table should they pick up a win and results elsewhere go their way, but a loss could also allow the likes of Oldham and Widnes to overtake them in the play-off race.

However, Salford could also climb up to 10th in the table should they get a result.

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