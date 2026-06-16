The Love Rugby League podcast returns for another week – with Matt and Aaron bringing you the inside track on all the biggest stories in the world of Super League and beyond.

As the domestic season passes through halfway and the transfer market showing signs of starting to stir into life, it’s another busy show.

Here’s what’s on this week’s agenda:

After another damaging defeat for St Helens, the boys dive into the Saints’ issues: and ask whether or not Paul Rowley is the right man to return the club to the Super League summit..

There’s also exclusive news of ANOTHER departure from the Saints, as one of their coaching staff makes the switch to Super League rivals Hull FC for 2027.

There’s an update on the 1895 Cup final later this summer – and a possible new location for the showpiece decider between Widnes Vikings and London Broncos.

We’ll tell you what’s happening with the transfer market – and why the hold-up over a deal with the NRL is impacting your club and their transfer plans for 2027.

There’s an update on Jason Qareqare’s future, as Castleford Tigers push to re-sign the winger despite interest from York Knights.

To watch this week’s show, simply click below!

And please like, share and subscribe to the show if possible – we have some big plans over the summer, and your support means everything!