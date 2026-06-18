The second half of the 2026 Super League season is officially upon us – and Round 15 has some intriguing games with implications at both ends of the table.

The action starts on Thursday evening with a battle for top spot, and with the other four sides in the top six playing teams from outside the play-off places, there’s a chance to put daylight between the rest.

But how will the games go? Here are our predictions!

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Round 15 starts with the undisputed game of the round, as Super League’s top two do battle at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – with a place at the Super League summit, as well as daylight at the top, is on the line.

It’s going to be an absolute epic and it’s incredibly tough to call. But we are just giving the edge to home advantage – and backing Sam Burgess’ side to come through a thriller to take their place at the top of the league..

Prediction: Warrington by 6

Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity

There’s a rare Hull double on Friday, with both of the city’s Super League clubs at home at exactly the same time.

In the west of the city, Hull are in desperate need of a victory to get back in touch with the play-off places – with two of the teams playing each other elsewhere this weekend, there is a chance to create an opening.

However, Daryl Powell’s side will be in a mood to respond after being hammered by Wigan last weekend: and we’re tipping them to pile more misery on the Black and Whites.

Prediction: Wakefield by 10

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

On the eastern side of Hull, there’s a renewal of rivalries for Hull KR and Leigh Leopards – and there will be several teams inside the top six banking on the Robins to get the job done to potentially put some daylight between the play-offs and the Leopards.

Rovers at home are a real force, and often find a way to get the job done. Leigh will travel in confident mood after winning at Odsal last week, but this will be just a game too far.

Prediction: Hull KR by 12

York Knights v Wigan Warriors

One game that feels slightly easier to predict comes in North Yorkshire on Saturday afternoon as York look to halt the seemingly unstoppable force that is Wigan Warriors.

Matt Peet’s side head to the Knights in fine form, and are the standout side in Super League right now. With the Knights struggling for form and for bodies, this is going to be a tough afternoon. Except a Wigan win: a big one.

Prediction: Wigan by 30

Catalans Dragons v Bradford Bulls

Over in the south of France on Saturday evening, Kurt Haggerty’s Bradford will look to go one better than Castleford di last weekend and triumph in Perpignan.

The Bulls have improved as the season has gone on but this will likely be a big ask. Catalans need victories to claw back ground with the top six, and we’re tipping them to come out on top here.

Prediction: Catalans by 14

Castleford Tigers v Toulouse

There’s a battle of two sides at the bottom end of the table on Saturday evening as Castleford host Toulouse – and it’s safe to say all the pressure is on the Tigers.

Ryan Carr’s side will be expected to get a result against a newly-promoted side on home turf, and the Tigers are much improved from the last time these two met. It’ll be close and evenly contested, but we’re just going with Castleford.

Prediction: Castleford by 7

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

The side under the most pressure this weekend? That is arguably St Helens, who host bottom of the table Huddersfield Giants in a game they simply have to win.

Defeat here would be unthinkable and would ramp the pressure up on Paul Rowley without question. Fortunately, we think the Saints will have enough to get the job done.

Prediction: St Helens by 12