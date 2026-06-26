Catalans Dragons boss John Cartwright insists he will ‘take a back seat’ in any of the club’s discussions around a potential move for son Jed ahead of 2027.

Cartwright senior – who took charge of Catalans last month – arrived at Hull FC ahead of the 2025 campaign, just a few months after Jed landed at the MKM Stadium.

The back-rower remains with Hull and is working his way back from a long-term injury lay-off, but has already been informed he will not receive a new deal for 2027, with his current contract set to expire come the end of the season.

Dad John’s contract at Catalans is only until the end of the season, but it looks nailed on that will be extended and he will remain in his position as the Dragons’ head coach come next year.

Accordingly, a Catalans move for son Jed appears one of the more likely cross-Super League transfers heading into next season, and has already been mooted.

But Cartwright senior insists if any move is to happen, it won’t be because of his family link.

Hull FC star Jed Cartwright’s potential Catalans Dragons switch for 2027 addressed by dad John

Jed donned a shirt in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Newcastle Knights prior to making the move to Hull FC, racking up 34 first-grade appearances Down Under.

He’s since featured 21 times across all competitions for Hull, scoring six tries, including five last season while coached by dad John.

Thursday night saw Catalans beaten 18-16 at Warrington Wolves, and post-match, Cartwright senior provided a straightforward answer when asked about the potential of signing Jed for 2027, saying: “That’s one I’ll take a back seat on.

“I did at Hull, and I’d do the same here.

“Jed’s back on the field now, he’s had a couple games back. He’s on again this weekend (against Wigan Warriors), and I look forward to watching him.”

The Cartwrights have recently had a new addition to the family, with Jed welcoming his daughter.

Both Jed and his newborn were present at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night to cheer on Catalans, who handed over a mini kit for the baby girl, with John admitting: “It was lovely.

“It’s been six weeks away from her. My daughter was here as well, I’ve not seen her for nearly 12 months.

“It was really nice.”