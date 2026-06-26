St Helens have reported Wakefield Trinity to the RFL after claiming they have received no communication from their Super League rivals regarding Harry Robertson.

It was exclusively reported last week that Saints had turned down a six-figure transfer bid from Wakefield for the young talent, with head coach Daryl Powell confirming they had made an approach on Thursday.

Incredibly, Saints are now claiming that isn’t the case, that they have had no communication in any from from Wakefield regarding the 20-year-old star.

And they have also said they will have reported it to the RFL Compliance Department for review following Powell’s comments.

The statement read: “Contrary to public statements made by Wakefield Trinity in relation to Harry Robertson, a player contracted l long-term to St.Helens, the Club has received no contact or communication whatsoever from Wakefield Trinity.

“Nor would we entertain any.

“We have reported this matter to The RFL’s Compliance Department for their review and, if merited, appropriate action should be taken.

“St.Helens R.F.C. will make no further comment while this matter is under review.”

What Daryl Powell said

It comes after Powell expressed his admiration for the player, who is under contract until the end of the 2028 season.

Asked about reports of a bid, Powell said: “There’s nothing to clear up, that’s true that.

“He was a player that we were interested in – who wouldn’t be? We made an offer, and Saints declined it. That’s up to them, isn’t it?

“We really like him, we think he’s a high-quality player… We’re keen on Harry, but we’ll see what happens.”

Robertson one of England’s best young stars

Robertson, who is part of England’s Performance Squad, was named Super League’s young player of the season in 2026 after a remarkable breakthrough year.

Still only 20, he has become a regular in the Saints side, first under Paul Wellens and now new coach Paul Rowley.

Wakefield are looking for a strike outside back as they look to complete their squad for 2027. Suliasi Vunivalu was one player on their radar before pulling out, with Robertson another. Powell had left the door open for another bid, but latest developments could change things.