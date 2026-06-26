Catalans Dragons head coach John Cartwright has dismissed rumours of Lewis Dodd potentially making a sensational return to St Helens in 2027.

Half-back Dodd came through Saints’ academy and played 88 first-team games in their colours between 2020 and 2024, winning a Super League Grand Final as well as a World Club Challenge.

The playmaker went on to endure a nightmare 12 months Down Under last season, failing to ever nail down a starting spot in South Sydney Rabbitohs’ NRL side having made the move to Australia on a three-year deal.

Catalans saved Dodd from his Australian nightmare as they snapped him up ahead of 2026, and having initially only penned a one-year deal, he extended his stay by a further 12 months before even kicking a ball in anger.

Recently, whispers have begun around Dodd’s future with the suggestion that he could end up back with Saints come the start of next season.

But those whispers have been pretty emphatically shut down by Catalans boss John Cartwright, who appears set to extend his own contract beyond the end of the season.

Catalans Dragons coach John Cartwright’s 19-word response on Lewis Dodd future amid sensational St Helens return whispers

Widnes-born Dodd has so far played 16 games across all competitions for Catalans, scoring four tries including a hat-trick at home against Warrington Wolves back in April.

Thursday night brought the reverse fixture against the Wolves, with the Dragons beaten narrowly 18-16 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Post-match, head coach Cartwright was asked about whether there was a chance Dodd could end up making a return to Saints, responding: “Not that I’m aware of.

“Recruitment changes from day-to-day, but I’m pretty sure he’s locked in at the club.”

Including the six NRL games he played for Souths last term, Dodd has now made 110 career appearances at first-grade level, scoring 34 tries.

30 of those tries came in a Saints shirt, with his name forever etched into the history of the Super League giants having kicked the winning goal in their historic World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers back in 2023 during Golden Point.

At least for the time being, his focus will remain with Catalans and their quest to break into Super League’s top six.

Following Thursday night’s defeat, the Dragons could find themselves trailing the competition’s play-off spots by six competition points come the end of the weekend.