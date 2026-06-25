Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has admitted they did have a bid rejected for Harry Robertson – before refusing to rule out a further move for the St Helens star.

As first revealed by Love Rugby League, Trinity tabled a six-figure bid to try and sign the Saints youngster on a long-term deal in what would have been a headline-making move.

However, the Saints rejected the bid, with Robertson a firm part of their long-term plans.

But now, Powell has kept the door ajar for a further move, it seems.

“We’re keen on Harry”

When asked about the report from Love Rugby League that Wakefield were interested in Robertson, Powell confirmed the story and said: “There’s nothing to clear up, that’s true that.”

Powell then admitted that they were big admirers of Robertson and while the Saints did reject their initial offer, he reiterated the club’s interest in the centre – potentially leaving the door open for a return with an improved bid.

He continued: “He was a player that we were interested in – who wouldn’t be? We made an offer, and Saints declined it. That’s up to them, isn’t it?

“We really like him, we think he’s a high-quality player… We’re keen on Harry, but we’ll see what happens.”

Robertson is one of Super League’s most talented young players. Capable of playing a plethora of positions, the Saints star has been in and out of their side under Paul Rowley in 2026.

And interest is seemingly still there from Wakefield, who are looking to establish themselves as a Super League force in the coming years – with a signing like Robertson undoubtedly a move that would achieve that.

Will Wakefield go back for Robertson?

Powell confirmed the club are hunting an outside back – with centre or wing an option given how Oli Pratt can cover both, and would likely move to first-choice in one of those spots in 2027 dependent on who Wakefield sign.

Powell said: “Outside back (is their recruitment target), we’re pretty flexible. Pratty is a really good winger and he’s potentially a centre, so we’ve been looking outside back, centre, wing as an option for next year. We’re still on the lookout.”

When asked if Trinity still viewed a return for Robertson as a prospect, Powell was coy but again did not completely rule out the chances of it happening.

He said: “I don’t know. We’ll wait and see.”

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