St Helens suffer fresh double major injury blow

St Helens’ injury crisis has deepened, with George Whitby and Mark Percival both set for at least eight weeks on the sidelines.

Whitby is set to have a knee operation that will keep him out of action, while Percival has had a hamstring issue, which will keep him out.

They are joined on the sidelines by Daryl Clark, who has a rib issue, though the severity of his injuries not as serious, with Saints hoping he will be fit in time for Magic Weekend when they take on Wigan Warriors.

“That’s unfortunate for George,” assistant coach Lee Briers said.

“One, a blow to him, and a blow to the team. Again, George has been really patient, doing some good stuff out on loan, and then coming to the first team and, you know, did a real good job. Unfortunately, he’s got this injury, which it’s a setback, but we all know George, we all love George, and we’ll get him back as quick as we can.

“You know, injuries are part of the game. You have to overcome adversity, and as a half-back, there’s a lot of adversity going your way.

“Win or losses is down to a game as a half-back. So, yeah, disappointed for George, but also disappointed for the club because we have put a lot of time with George. We hold him in high regard, but George will come back stronger.

“We’ll do some work around developing him as a person, making sure that he understands the game more in vision, making sure that we’re doing a lot of classroom work with him. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to go out on the field and do that, but making sure when he comes back that he’s a better player for this injury.”

Briers continued: “He’s still a young kid. And what you’ve got to do… I was listening to a podcast about Luke Keary, where he played 11 games off the bench for South Sydney in 2013. And he’d come on for 15 minutes, and then when the big games came around, Michael Maguire pushed him out of the team to get him ready for the next year.

“So it’s a process of what we’ve got for George, and we wouldn’t throw him to the wolves and let him suffer. It’s a process. We’ve got to trust the process.

“Paul’s got a plan, and George is going really well at the moment in that plan. Obviously he’s got the injury, but we’ll deal with that.”

St Helens’ horrendous injury crisis

The trio add to an extensive injury list at Saints, featuring the likes of Matty Lees, Deon Cross, Lewis Murphy and Noah Stephens among many others.

“I can’t sit here and, you know, mourn about it,” Briers said. “We’ve got a squad, and we knew at the start of the season the full squad would have to get used, and we just, like any other team, we’ve just got to get on with it.

“What it does bring, it brings opportunity, for other people to put their hand up and make a claim and push this great club forward.”

Better news for Saints

In better news for Saints, Jacob Host will make his return to action this weekend against Bradford Bulls after recovering from a long-term knee injury that has stifled the start of his time at the club.

Briers said: “He’s not under any restrictions, so he’ll probably get his usual minutes out. It’s great to have Hosty back.

“I must say, seeing him in his rehab, that was a horrible injury. Seeing him in his rehab and his pre-hab, he’s been a joy to coach. He epitomises everything about St Helens.”