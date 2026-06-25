Wakefield Trinity winger Lachlan Walmsley is set to hand Daryl Powell a much-needed boost when he returns from injury in the coming days.

Trinity are dealing with a mini-crisis in the outside backs, with a string of key players currently sidelined with various issues. They include the likes of winger Jayden Myers and centre Corey Hall, both of whom are still some way off a return.

But Scotland international Walmsley is nearing a return – having only featured once this season before being sidelined.

Lachlan Walmsley’s return imminent

The winger is unlikely to be named in Trinity’s 21-man squad that will face Huddersfield Giants this weekend – but Wakefield have a reserves match on Monday evening which has now been pencilled in for a possible return for Walmsley.

The likes of Myers and the recently-returning Josh Rourke have deputised on the wing throughout this season so far, with Oli Pratt another who has been sidelined for a number of weeks.

But Walmsley could be set to hand Powell a boost.

When summing up the situation with injuries, Powell said: “Lachlan will potentially play reserve grade on Monday night, so he’s not too far off. Corey and Oli are a few weeks away. Jayden Myers is getting closer again, he may be a week or two away again but he’s not too far.”

Powell hints at youth opportunities

Powell also suggested that after youngster Kian McGann was given an outing at Hull FC last weekend, there may be more opportunities for Trinity’s young stars over the coming weeks.

He said: “We gave Kian a bit of a look at it last week which was great for him. Robbie Brook is another who’s close and Myles Lawford is close. We’ve a few young players there or thereabouts and we’ll have a look at when the time is right for them.”

Trinity take on bottom of the table Huddersfield in a West Yorkshire derby on Sunday afternoon.

Powell refused to get too drawn on the Giants’ lowly league position, instead insisting he expects an improved performance from Huddersfield as they adjust to life under Jim Lenihan.

He said: “They’ve got a new coach and some of the things he’s talking about, increasing their fitness levels and how they’re trying to do that, are pretty clear. New coaches have an impact and it’s about when that comes to fruition.”