Liam Sutcliffe will end 14 months of injury hell this weekend when he makes his comeback for Huddersfield Giants, head coach Jim Lenihan has confirmed.

Sutcliffe has not played a game of any kind since last April, and has endured a torrid time with injuries.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC star has had a horrendous time with a hamstring injury which prematurely ended his 2025 campaign, and which has kept him out of action until this point in the current campaign.

But now, that run is about to come to an end.

Sutcliffe’s injury hell nearing end

Huddersfield’s reserve side takes on Leigh Leopards on Saturday afternoon, and that is the game which has been pencilled in for him to make his comeback.

Should he come through that unscathed, he would then potentially be in contention to feature for the first time next weekend when Huddersfield face York Knights at Magic Weekend.

Lenihan said: “He’s become available and has got through all his training at this point in time. The next step is getting him some game-time and he’ll play some ressies this week with Sam Hewitt. Slowly but surely, we are getting some troops back.

“I haven’t seen him too much and at the moment it’s just been training and rehab. It’s been a long time between drinks for poor Liam but he’s more excited than anyone to get himself out there and see him play.”

Further boosts as Lee Kershaw loan over

Sutcliffe is not the only returnee for Huddersfield – with Adam Swift in contention to play this weekend at West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

And with Swift back in contention, it means the club have cut Lee Kershaw’s loan short with him being deemed surplus to requirements.

Speaking of Swift’s return, Lenihan admitted: “Even just at training now, what he does on the field with his movement is exciting. He’ll be a good addition for us this weekend at Wakefield.

“With Swifty coming back, Kersh has been relieved of his duties. It helps with us to hopefully stay on and play the rest of the year and we’re a bit surplus with Kersh at this point. He’s been fantastic, a good character to have to training and we felt he was a Giants player as much as anything. I forget half the time he’s a player on loan from another club. He’s been a pleasure to have here.”

There is one notable omission this weekend for the Giants; hooker Zac Woolford has been stood down after entering the HIA protocol.