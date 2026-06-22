Super League attendances: Three five-figure crowds recorded in round 15

Round 15 of the 2026 Super League season has been and gone, and there were again some healthy crowds.

Across the seven fixtures, three produced five-figure gates, while the rest saw four-figure crowds

Here’s a look at each Super League game’s attendance from the weekend just gone.

Warrington Wolves 6-18 Leeds Rhinos: 10,083

A top-of-the-table clash got us underway this weekend, with Leeds Rhinos getting the better of Warrington Wolves to cement their spot at the summit.

As a game of this size should, there was a pretty decent gate at the Halliwell Jones, with 10,083 in attendance. Pleasingley, this is also a big jump from Wire’s past two home fixtures, coming in 1,268 above the tally of 8,815 from their win over Hull FC at the start of June and 777 above the 9,306 recorded against Bradford Bulls.

Hull FC 10-36 Wakefield Trinity: 12,161

Daryl Powell’s side secured a thumping away victory against Hull FC, which helped put some breathing room in the race for the top six.

Once again, though, there was a five-figure crowd recorded at the MKM Stadium, with 12,161 in attendance. This was also a slight increase on last week’s tally of 12,057, and also comes in as the highest of the weekend too.

Hull KR 22-8 Leigh Leopards: 11,625

The Robins made it two wins on the spin on Friday night against Leigh Leopards, as they look to close the gap on the league leaders.

And once again, Craven Park proved a popular destination with a crowd of 11,625 recorded in East Hull.

York Knights 20-72 Wigan Warriors: Unknown

Matt Peet’s side have been in red-hot form over the past month, and were at their relentless best in a resounding 72-20 win over York Knights at the LNER Community Stadium.

However, at the time of writing on Sunday, the attendance has yet to be confirmed.

Catalans Dragons 34-24 Bradford Bulls: 8,122

Les Dracs secured their second successive win at home with a 34-24 win over Bradford Bulls, as they continue to improve under new head coach John Cartwright.

Once again, this was also a notable increase from their previous home gate, standing 900 over the 7,222 figure from their win over Castleford Tigers. It is also their sixth-highest attendance of the season so far.

Castleford Tigers 36-18 Toulouse Olympique: 7,439

Another team back in the winner’s column this weekend were Castleford Tigers, following their 36-18 victory over Toulouse Olympique.

Unfortunatley, though, their gate of 7,439 represents a small dip compared to previous home outings, coming in 303 under their gate of 7,742 against Leigh Leopards and 282 under the figure of 7,721 recorded for their win over St Helens last month. However, it is still a strong four-figure crowd.

St Helens 38-6 Huddersfield Giants: 9,851

The final match of round 15 took place at the BrewDog Stadium, as St Helens powered past Huddersfield Giants with a late flurry.

Saints once again drew in a healthy four-figure crowd of 9,851, but it comes in 1,739 under their tally of 11,590 from their previous home tie against Warrington Wolves, and is their second-lowest gate of the season so far.