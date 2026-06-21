Super League Team of the Week: Wigan Warriors dominate selection with six clubs represented

Following the conclusion of round 15 of the 2026 Super League season, here is Love Rugby League’s latest Team of the Week!

There were some standout performers across the competition this weekend, with Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers and St Helens all picking up big wins.

Without further ado, here is our 13.

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Ridiculous, sublime, delicious. Whatever superlative you want to throw in here, feel free, they all fit the bill. Field was a real menace again for Wigan Warriors, grabbing a fine hat-trick for his troubles. Lachie Miller and Charlie Staines were not far off, though.

2 Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

Continues to show his poachers touch in this Leeds side, bagging himself another hat-trick in the process. Backed up his scoring form with some good efforts ball-in-hand, adding some real strike and ballast to their attack. Tom Davies came a close second.

3 Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

A tough call between Hiku and Ash Handley this weekend, but the Hull KR man just gets the nod. It always felt like things seemed to happen around him in the Robins’ win over Leigh, adding proper fizz to their attack and getting himself a try along the way.

4 Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Rhyse Martin went pretty well for Hull KR at centre, to his credit, but we couldn’t overlook Wardle’s efforts in Wigan’s thumping win over York. Consistently made dents in the Knights’ defence ball-in-hand and got a brace as a result.

5 Noah Hodkinson (Wigan Warriors)

Another Warrior features in the backline, in the form of breakout star Noah Hodkinson. The youngster just seems to have taken to professional rugby league like a duck to water, and his hat-trick against York is testament to that. Matty Ashton was a bright spark for Warrington in defeat.

6 Tom Weaver (Castleford Tigers)

We’re slightly cheating here, with Tom Weaver coming in at six despite playing at seven, but he was too good to leave out. Had Castleford playing some gorgeous attacking play in the win over Toulouse Olympique, and gets in ahead of Brodie Croft and Jake Trueman in the process.

7 Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Another week, another inclusion for Jake Connor as the reigning Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel continues to impress for the Rhinos. Again, just seemed to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and drag Leeds over the line, all while playing some gorgeous rugby. Automatic off the tee once more, too, which is always a plus. Harry Smith had some nice flashes, as usual.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

8 Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

A big mister performance from the ever-impressive forward, as he powered Wakefield to a dominant win over Hull FC. You know you’ve had a good game as a prop when you finish the game top of the metre-maker charts across the 80 minutes. Keenan Palasia can feel hard done by to miss out, though.

9 Ash Golding (Castleford Tigers)

Potentially an understated display, but was so important in getting Castleford back in the winner’s column. His work in defence was a major plus, ending with a very respectable 36 tackles. Danny Levi was a close second

10 Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Could almost copy and paste McMeeken’s section in here really, with Alex Walmsley patrolling around the BrewDog Stadium like a juggernaut. Consistently sent the Huddersfield defence skittling with his marauding carries and bagged himself a try for his efforts. George Lawler had the shirt until Sunday afternoon.

11 Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Another supremely impressive outing from the back-rower, who is enjoying a proper purple patch right now. It seems he’s carrying like he’s angry at the ground right now, packing serious pace and power into his charges and giving Wigan a real point of difference on the edge. Seth Nikotemo was not far off this week.

12 Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos)

Seems to be loving life in the back-row, and his display against Warrington was another example of why he is among the first names on the Leeds Rhinos teamsheet at the moment. Just rolled up his sleeves and went looking for work on either side of the ball, and got himself a nice try for his troubles. Isaiah Vangana can feel hard done by here, though, while Curtis Sironen went very well for St Helens.

13 Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors)

There really is a lot to like about the way Oliver Partington goes about his business, and it’s arguably what’s led to Wigan’s turnaround. Another Warrior who had the bit properly between his teeth against York, packing a proper punch in the contact and consistently getting Wigan on the front-foot in the process. Cameron Smith continued his good form of late for Leeds, too.