Super League clubs offered Penrith Panthers transfer opportunity

Super League clubs have been offered young Penrith Panthers halfback Jack Cole ahead of the 2027 season.

The 22-year-old is off-contract at the end of the season and clubs have been informed that he is open to offers before next season.

Cole has played 17 times for the Panthers since his debut in 2022 and was memorably part of the Penrith side that lost to Wigan Warriors in the 2024 World Club Challenge at the Brick Community Stadium.

After making seven NRL appearances last season, Cole has not featured once this season and has instead been playing in the New South Wales Cup, a competition he won in 2022. He has scored four tries in 11 games this season for the Panthers’ NSW Cup side, who are currently top of the competition after 13 rounds.

But his path to first-team appears blocked at his current club. Nathan Cleary, Blaize Talagi and Jack Cogger are all above him in the pecking order, and Cole, despite his talent, would have his work to cut out to jump ahead of them, including arguably the world’s best player in Cleary.

His appearances below the NRL would make him eligible for a Governing Body Endorsement, paving the way for a move to Super League if a club decides to make a move.

Potential destinations for Jack Cole

On the face of it there are several clubs who may be keen on Cole going into 2027. Catalans have signed Tyson Gamble, though ongoing talk surrounding Lewis Dodd’s future could open another spot in Perpignan. Huddersfield Giants’ two senior halfbacks are off-contract, Bradford Bulls are looking for a halfback and Wakefield Trinity are losing Mason Lino, which could open up a spot in their spine department.

For now, Cole’s management are assessing his options on both sides of the club, with NRL clubs thought to also be keeping an eye on developments surrounding the player going into next season.

Cole made his Penrith debut aged 19, which came after impressive 2022 performances in NSW Cup. Penrith won that competition and the State Championship, that year.

He’s one of several players currently being offered to clubs heading into next season. Dylan Walker has been prominently pushed to clubs, with Leeds Rhinos now looking like his likely destination. Another halfback, Ronald Volkman, was offered to clubs earlier in the season, with his contract at Parramatta Eels coming to an end.