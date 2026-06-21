St Helens ended a run of three straight defeats with a 38-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants, in a win that gives them some much-needed breathing room in the hunt for the top six.

Paul Rowley’s side overcame a nervy start to take the spoils at the BrewDog Stadium, running in seven tries along the way. While the victory keeps them sixth in the Super League table, they widen the gap on seventh-placed Leigh Leopards to four points, while also pulling level with Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity in the process.

Here are the top seven performers from both sides during the round 15 finale.

7 Jake Davies

Deployed off the bench early into the second-half, but made an immediate impact on the game and his two tries aided the Saints’ late flurry. Seemed to float around the fringes well, picking up slightly different pockets of space than you would expect a winger to be in, and that contributed to his brace.

6 Taane Milne

Really grew into the game as it went on and ended up having a big effect as a result. Huddersfield’s improved second-half display was arguably led by his increased involvement, with the centre adding some proper power and pace into their attack and notching a team-high 19 carries for 180 metres in the process.

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5 Nene Macdonald

You wouldn’t have thought this was his first outing for the Saints since May, with the back enjoying a strong return to the field. Made real dents into the Giants’ defence ball-in-hand and bagged a try and an assist along the way.

4 Lee Kershaw

Will want the minutes leading up to Curtis Sironen’s first try back, but brushed that off quickly to have a huge effect on the game. Made himself really busy in attack and went searching for work in whatever way he could, and got some good change out of the Saints’ defence in the process.

3 George Delaney

Supremely powerful all afternoon, taking the fight right to Huddersfield and getting the St Helens pack on top. Just seemed to be consistently in the thick of the action, on either side of the ball, and ended his shift with a really healthy stats sheet along the way.

2 Alex Walmsley

Unplayable at times today, carting around the pitch like a runaway freight train and bulldozing through the Huddersfield for fun at times. His try in the second-half proved a real tonic when the game was in the balance as well, and ultimately opened the floodgates for the Saints to let loose at the end. This also probably summed up just what he’s about and his value to this team.

1 Curtis Sironen

The St Helens pack really missed its bruising enforcer during his spell on the sidelines, and this was a real reminder of what he brings to the side. Added some real strike to their edge close to the line, something they’ve been lacking recently, and bagged himself two tries for his troubles.