Adrian Lam will carry a back on the bench as Leigh make the trip over to Toulouse Olympique this weekend, the Leopards head coach has confirmed.

Amid a plethora of injuries, Leigh have not been able to name their first-choice backline yet this season, and arguably still won’t be able to on Saturday evening in France with Keanan Brand still sidelined.

But the situation is much rosier now than it has been for much of the campaign, with veteran winger Josh Charnley set to return against Toulouse after his one-game absence through a deep laceration across the knee suffered in a win at Bradford Bulls.

Charnley’s return comes a week after first-choice centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu came back into the fold, with David Armstrong back fit at full-back and off-season recruit Innes Senior having impressed so far this term.

‘I think I need to carry a back on the bench because of the injuries’

Bailey Hodgson had been put onto the wing in Charnley’s absence as Leigh were beaten at Hull KR last weekend.

And though Charnley, all being well, will reclaim that spot at Toulouse on Saturday evening, there’s still going to be involvement for the back that doesn’t make it into the starting 13.

In Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, head coach Lam explained: “It’s a big game for us in terms of staying with the top six.

“I think I need to carry a back (on the bench) because of the injuries.

“(Josh) Charnley, Lachlan (Lam), Tesi Niu, Davey Armstrong, Umyla Hanley… all those boys have carried an injury over the last four-to-six weeks, so I need an outside-back on the bench.

“I’ll make a final decision after Captain’s Run on Thursday. We’re very close to being at full strength.”

Leigh have won six of their last eight games, with their only defeats during that run coming against reigning Super League champions KR, home and away.

The Leopards sit within four competition points of Super League‘s play-off spots, and could welcome more key figures back from injury lay-offs in the coming weeks.

Addressing the potential of selection dilemmas, Lam added: “When we recruited at the start of the year, it was to have this pressure (of keeping their place) on them, and having each player know they need to play well to keep their position.

“I still think we’ve got nine out injured across the whole club, so there’s a lot of work going on in the background, but they’re all out on the field.

“There’s not too many that are too far away now, we’re getting bigger training sessions in with bodies and we can play 13-on-13 a lot more.”