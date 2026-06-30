Hull FC legend Gareth Ellis could become the latest member of the club’s staff to depart at the end of the season – with a possible move into the coaching staff of another Super League team emerging as a possibility.

Ellis has been back with Hull for just over two years in a variety of roles. Initially joining them in a wellbeing capacity, he is now the Black and Whites’ director of rugby, working closely with CEO Richie Myler.

But there is major change looming at the MKM Stadium this off-season. Several big-name players are leaving and there is likely to be a turnover in staff too as Steve McNamara arrives to take charge of the club – and Ellis could now also be on the move, Love Rugby League has been told.

It has been stressed that there has been no pushing out of Ellis at Hull, more he is keen to explore other opportunities and consider a move into coaching.

And York Knights are one possible location for the 45-year-old, with Mark Applegarth’s staff set to potentially be boosted by the arrival of Ellis if a deal could be done. He would bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Knights as they look to solidify themselves as a top-flight club in Super League.

It has been emphasised by sources speaking on condition of anonymity that there are hurdles to clear before any move is signed off. But York have held talks with Ellis about a possible switch that would certainly rank as a major surprise.

Having brought the curtain down on his illustrious playing career with Hull in the 2020 season, Ellis eventually departed the club in 2023 to take up a role with Rugby League Cares and embark on a new chapter in his career.

However, he returned a year later and has been an influential figure behind the scenes at the MKM Stadium.

But he is now potentially moving on once again and this time, it could well be that he remains in Super League and takes steps in the coaching world to boot – with the Knights hoping to convince him to make the switch to North Yorkshire and hand them a significant boost.

Applegarth has the likes of Chris Thorman on his coaching staff as it stands but the addition of Ellis would undoubtedly be a big coup for a club hoping to make their mark on Super League.