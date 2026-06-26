Mark Applegarth provides update on York Knights finance issues

York Knights head coach Mark Applegarth insisted he has never had any concerns about finances at the club amid ongoing suggestions the Super League club are facing issues.

Reports emerged this week that claimed York were facing cash flow issues that had seen them request funding early. It comes amid talk that they are also on the lookout for fresh investment into the club.

The players responded with a valiant performance that saw them pick up their first win since April, defeating Castleford Tigers 20-14.

But inevitably, it was off-field issues that dominated Applegarth’s post-match press conference has he provided insight into matters.

“I’m not going to lie to you because I’ve seen them,” he said. “If there’s one thing I’ve never worried about at York since I’ve been at the club, it’s that side of it.

“I’m not deflecting, I get paid to coach. Players get paid to play. That’s what we focus on. All I can say from my point of view is I’ve never once worried about that. I don’t intend to start worrying about it with circumstances that I suppose I know.

“I’ll let the powers that be, they’ll need to answer that in a more detailed response. But from a performance side of view, I’ve never stressed about it. I don’t envision that changing if I’m honest with you.”

Applegarth continued: “Obviously, the headline came out last night, I believe, if I’m right, or yesterday afternoon. We’ve never stressed about it once. That’s my honest answer with you and I don’t intend to.

“All I can do, I suppose, from an head coach point of view, is say there’s never been an issue with that. I don’t envision they have. I haven’t read the article. I got told it was to do with a short-term cash flow issue, which I know will be getting fixed up in the near future. As I say, I’ll let the powers that be sort that out.”

A great York performance in adversity

If the players had been concerned by the reports, they didn’t show it after a spirited performance that saw them register an important victory.

“I think the most honest answer I can give you, because after that defeat last week, I’m sure people were thinking there might be something in the background. It had nothing to do with that. It was literally, we came up against an absolute red-hot team. If they play like that, I struggle to see who beats them. We were off. Naturally, people put two and two together and come up with what they do.

“We only found out yesterday afternoon, but as I say, I’ll let the powers that be respond to that in a more in-depth interview. From my point of view, I never stressed much about it.”

Asked if payments had always been made on time, Applegarth added: “As far as I’m aware, I’ve never had it brought to my attention. As I say, it’s a young, straight-playing club. I’m sure there’s a lot of lessons that off-the-field people are learning as well, if I’m honest with you.

“I can’t really comment on it, because I’m not in the thick of it. All I know is that there’s a lot of people around that support York really well. Clint’s obviously a very strong businessman.

“It’s always backed up what he said to me. I’ve got no reason to disbelieve him on that. As I say, he always told me that this year wouldn’t be a platform to build off, shall we say? That we wouldn’t be getting in four or five signings in and spending cap.

“He’s never given me a reason not to believe that. I don’t intend to change my belief in that. He’s always been very open and transparent.

“Just the way it’s been, I’ve not had a chance to sit down and speak with him. He tends not to bother me on a match day, if I’m perfectly honest with you, as you’d expect. As I say, I’ve never been given a reason.”

New York investment coming?

When asked if he was aware of any investment coming into the club, Applegarth added: “I don’t think it’s my story to tell, is it? The best person you can ask for that is Clint (Goodchild).

“He takes care of that and he’s been very good in shielding me from all that. I just focus on coaching the team.”