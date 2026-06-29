Super League is now well into the second half of the season – and the attendances for Round 16 have been a fairly mixed bag across the board.

We saw the highest crowd of the entire season on Friday night – as well as one of the lowest across the whole campaign 24 hours later, too.

Here’s how all seven games fared with their crowds..

Warrington Wolves 18-16 Catalans Dragons: 8,354

A decent enough start to Round 16 over in Warrington, with the Wolves pulling in almost 8,500 home fans in a game where there is traditionally no away support.

Castleford Tigers 14-20 York Knights: 8,079

In context to their average attendance throughout 2026, the Tigers’ crowd for the shock defeat to York Knights was one of the big plus points over the weekend. The result will certainly have been a major disappointment for Castleford though, despite the relative success of the attendance.

Leeds Rhinos 34-8 Hull KR: 18,456

The Rhinos are setting the standard on the field in Super League this year – and they’re also setting the standard off it.

Leeds posted not only their biggest home crowd for a Super League game since the start of the 2020 season, but the highest figure of the season to date in the league in their dismantling of champions Hull KR. That figure will likely be toppled when Wigan host St Helens in the derby later in the year – but for now, it’s top of the table.

Hull FC 16-20 Wigan Warriors: 12,272

Another big 12,000-plus crowd at the MKM, and the majority of those in attendance will have been impressed by the fight Hull FC showed before narrowly going down to in-form Wigan Warriors. Hull’s crowds continue to catch the eye as holding strong despite some below-par on-field performances throughout the 2026 season.

Toulouse Olympique 16-40 Leigh Leopards: 3,740

The lowest crowd of the weekend came in the south of France. Toulouse’s attendances have been amongst the weakest in Super League since their return to Super League – with just under 4,000 fans there to see them fall short against a Josh Charnley-inspired Leigh Leopards on Saturday evening.

Bradford Bulls 10-40 St Helens: 7,019

A fraction over 7,000 fans were at Odsal on Saturday evening as St Helens solidified their place inside the play-offs with a hard-earned but ultimately deserved win against Bradford Bulls. Their crowds have dipped a fraction from the start of the season, but the Bulls’ numbers are still well up on recent seasons when they were in the Championship.

Wakefield Trinity – Huddersfield Giants: