After another brilliant weekend of Super League action, settling on the latest Team of the Week was a very tricky ask indeed.

There have been some standout performances from individuals – some of whom are unfortunate to miss out on the cut.

But here are the 13 we’ve gone for..

1. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

The England international linked up with Jackson Hastings superbly and was influential for Paul Rowley’s side as they picked up a big win to remain firmly inside the top six on Saturday night.

2. Josh Rourke (Wakefield Trinity)

The man of the moment in Sunday’s dramatic win over Huddersfield Giants, Rourke was superb for Daryl Powell’s side, scoring the last-gasp try that sealed a big victory.

3. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

It wasn’t exactly a vintage display for Warrington on Thursday night against Catalans, but in-form centre Albert Hopoate was the standout for Sam Burgess’ side as they snuck past the Dragons.

4. Tom Briscoe (Hull FC)

The veteran winger stood in at centre on Saturday for Andy Last’s side and he delivered a seriously commendable display. Had a hand in one Hull try and was incredibly harsh not to be awarded one of his own, too.

5. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

It’s impossible to leave out Super League’s all-time top try-scorer after another standout performance on Saturday – with Charnley scoring FOUR in the win over Toulouse in the south of France.

6. Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh undoubtedly missed their talismanic half last week against Hull KR, and he returned with a strong display on Saturday evening as the Leopards picked up a big win against Toulouse Olympique in the south of France.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

Another imperious display from the reigning Man of Steel on Friday night in the dismantling of the current Super League champions. He is getting better each and every week.

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Oledzki has steadily improved throughout 2026 – to such a point where is now one of Leeds’ most important players. His first spell in particular on Friday night against Hull KR was absolutely sensational.

9. Paul McShane (York Knights)

There were quite a few hookers worthy of inclusion this week – with Wigan’s Brad O’Neill definitely among them. But we’ve just given the nod to York veteran McShane, who was outstanding in the Knights’ surprise win at Castleford Tigers on Friday evening to give Mark Applegarth’s side a much-needed boost.

10. Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

With Wigan losing captain Liam Farrell and pack leader Luke Thompson on Saturday against Hull, others had to step up. Interchange forward Ellis was undoubtedly in that bracket after producing one of his best displays of the season to help the Warriors to a gritty win at the MKM Stadium.

11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke (Leigh Leopards)

A try and plenty of big efforts from the forward, who is settling into life in Super League and whose form is mirroring the upturn of his own side.

12. Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos)

It looked as though Hankinson’s evening would end early on Friday with a knee problem but he not only stayed on the field, he produced a magnificent performance with and without the ball to help Leeds to another big statement win.

13. Oli Partington (Wigan Warriors)

Just like Ellis, Partington seriously stepped up in the absence of others with another brilliant performance on Saturday. He is rapidly turning into one of the signings of the season.