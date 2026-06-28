Hull FC interim coach Andy Last cut a hugely frustrated figure after their loss to Wigan on Saturday – taking aim at both the stadium clock and some of the Warriors’ tactics.

The Black and Whites put in a spirited and courageous effort before ultimately falling to a 20-16 defeat thanks to Harry Smith’s late try for the Challenge Cup winners.

But Last was not happy post-match.

Last slams ‘disgraceful’ clock situation

He insisted that the stadium clock – which is operated by the governing body and Sky Sports – was ‘disgraceful’ after it appeared to run down early, with Last insisting that the on-field officials had informed them there was more time remaining after they won a late penalty before the hooter sounded after just a solitary play.

And the Hull boss insisted it was a simply appalling look for the sport and for Super League.

“It’s disgraceful,” Last said. “That’s the second time in the space of a month it’s happened. We played Warrington away and just before half-time, the clock went off.

“We think we’ve got a full set of six and then within two play of the balls, the game gets called for half-time. Today, we get told there are 25 seconds to go on the clock. We pass the ball and after one play, the game gets called.

“It shouldn’t be happening. It’s not good enough for us as a game. The clock is a massive part of the game. The players use the clock over the course of a game to make decisions and the fact that the clock has gone off is something the game really needs to look at. We can’t have that.

“You ask the ref and he says this. You ask the official on the dugout and he says this. That just shouldn’t happen. It’s a really bad look for the game and something that has happened on a consistent basis now.”

Last laments Wigan ‘gamesmanship’

Last did not stop there – hitting out at the Warriors for some tactics he described as ‘gamesmanship’ when their players and staff spoke to the officials at the half-time break.

He admitted that he felt Tom Briscoe also had a perfectly legal try ruled out at a crucial moment, but did hail his side’s performance after running one of Super League’s form teams extremely close.

“There was a little bit of gamesmanship, shall we say; Kaide Ellis was into the referee during water breaks and then at half-time, Sean O’Loughlin was also into the official, and then we ended up on the end of some harsh calls in that second half.

“I’m also struggling with the Tom Briscoe one. That was a try, in my opinion. But that’s been the story of our season. We haven’t had much luck along the way.”

The Black and Whites must regroup quickly, with a huge Hull derby against Hull KR on the horizon at Magic Weekend next week in Liverpool. It now increasingly looks like a must-win game to keep any fading hopes of the play-offs alive.