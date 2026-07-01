Leigh Leopards are sweating over the availability of both Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Josh Charnley ahead of their Magic Weekend clash against Warrington Wolves.

The Leopards were victorious in searing 40C heat in the South of France against Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

Papua New Guinean back-rower Alick-Wiencke was among their try-scorers at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, and so too was veteran winger Charnley, who grabbed a hat-trick to extend his advantage at the top of Super League’s all-time chart.

But now, there is doubt over whether the pair will make it to the start line for Saturday evening’s clash against Warrington at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Leigh coach reveals double fresh injury concern ahead of Magic Weekend

The Leopards landed back from Toulouse on Sunday afternoon, and have adjusted their training schedule accordingly this week following the energy-sapping 80 minutes they endured.

Head coach Adrian Lam was at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday afternoon for a look ahead to their Magic encounter against local foes Wire, and revealed the news of the injury worries.

He said: “There’s a concern over Jacob Alick-Wiencke, who has had medial (ligament) issues on his knee last weekend.

“We’ve got to get a final check on that, so he’s a 50/50 to play.

“The other one is Josh Charnley, whose stitched-up knee was opened up at the weekend.

“We’ve got to make sure we take care of that, we’ll make a decision on those two players during Captain’s Run on Friday.”

Leigh have won seven of their last nine Super League games, but still sit four competition points outside of the play-off spots.

Victory on Saturday evening against a high-flying Wire outfit could well see them close that gap, dependent on other results across the weekend.

The positive news on the injury front is that in-form centre Umyla Hanley is expected to be fit to play despite an early withdrawal last weekend in Toulouse, which was labelled as precautionary.

Papua New Guinean boss Lam explained: “He didn’t train yesterday or today.

“We’ll give him right up until Captain’s Run as well (as Alick-Wiencke and Charnley), but he should be alright.”

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