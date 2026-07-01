Warrington Wolves’ double injury blow with timelines set out

Warrington Wolves will be without Josh Thewlis and Jordy Crowther at Magic Weekend, Sam Burgess has confirmed.

The pair went off injured during the win over Catalans Dragons last Thursday, and Burgess has confirmed both are set for mid-term absences that certainly mean they will miss Saturday’s big game against Leigh Leopards.

They join Arron Lindop on the sidelines it what was a costly evening for Warrington, who has a knee injury which will keep him out for six weeks.

It leaves the Wire short in the outside backs in particular, with Cai Taylor-Wray also still out of action.

“Neither of them will play this week,” Burgess, speaking at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in his pre-match press conference, said. “I don’t think they are too bad.

“I can’t give a definite timeframe yet, but Jordy is maybe three or four weeks, it could be better than that, and Josh is the same.”

Lindop’s six week layoff is a blow for Wire, though Burgess admitted he was relieved given the apparent severity of the injury at the time. Lindop was playing his first game back after an ACL injury.

“I was really concerned for him,” Burgess said. “It’s always hard coming back from an ACL and in his second game, there’s a possibility of a re-rupture.

“I was sick for 24 hours after that game waiting for the results. I enjoyed that phone call more than any other phone call telling me I’ve got a six week medial and syndesmosis.

“I think we can all live with that. It’s not his ACL, and that will be great for his confidence when he gets back. He’s in a good position.”