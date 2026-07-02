Jake Wingfield has opened talks with other Super League clubs after his agent admitted it is ‘impossible’ for him to stay at St Helens on the terms he has been offered.

Saints have opted not to activate a clause in his contract that would extend his stay at the club, yet remain keen to keep him on the provision that it is on significantly reduced terms compared to the deal he was supposed to be on next year.

The 24-year-old signed a new three-year contract last season; however, the second and third years were only activated if he reached a certain number of games. Wingfield suffered an ACL injury in April which means he will not do that.

Despite that, Saints do want him at the club next season, but when approached by Love Rugby League about his future, Wingfield’s agent, Peter Menicou, explained that it was on terms that would not allow him to survive financially.

“Jake needed to play 15 games this year to trigger a contract extension for 2027 and 2028,” Menicou explained.

“It’s fair enough, we agreed and were comfortable with those clauses given he’s had an injury-interrupted three seasons where he hasn’t been able to play the majority of the year. This time around, it’s not his shoulder, it’s his knee. He’s not going to trigger that extension.

“In the meantime, we let him get his surgery, which went well. There was no other damage as far as the knee was concerned, which is a positive. He’s ahead of schedule even now, despite being six or seven weeks post-surgery and should be back for the start of pre-season.

“But I just don’t know if he’s going to be a St Helens player because the offer at the moment, he wouldn’t be able to survive. They’re saying they want to keep him, but had he reached 15 games he would have been on a salary of around £100,000, they aren’t the terms now.

Asked if there was a chance Wingfield would take that offer, Menicou said: “It’s impossible for him to take it. If that was his only option for next season, he still wouldn’t be able to take it as he wouldn’t be able to pay his mortgage, he’d have to get another job to ensure he could fulfil his financial obligations.”

Thankfully for Wingfield, other options have emerged on significantly better terms, suggesting his future lies away from his current club.

“Other clubs have expressed interest and the numbers they are proposing, Jake would be more than comfortable with.

“I’ve had coaches reach out, one has spoken to him directly, another has come directly to me and said he needs a player of Jake’s calibre and versatility. St Helens are saying they’re keen to keep him but I’m just surprised with what they’ve offered given what other clubs are willing to offer for him.”

Wingfield is a product of St Helens’ academy system, rising through the ranks and making his debut in 2020. He played for Saints in their 2022 Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos and historic World Club Challenge triumph in Australia, when they defeated Penrith Panthers.