Warrington boss Sam Burgess admitted the Wolves have ‘gone in a different direction’ where their half-backs for 2027 are concerned, confirming Marc Sneyd’s exit amid his talks with Bradford Bulls.

Earlier this week, LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed that veteran half-back Sneyd and his representatives had held talks with Bradford over a potential move for 2027.

Bulls target Sneyd joined current club Warrington early on last season from Salford Red Devils, with the Wolves paying a £75,000 transfer fee to sign him on an 18-month deal.

That contract comes to an end at the conclusion of the 2026 campaign, and at no point has a new deal ever been likely to be offered his way at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

But that reality has now been confirmed by Wire head coach Burgess, who has favoured youngsters Ewan Irwin and Leon Hayes in recent months while captain George Williams has been sidelined long-term.

‘If he wants to go again, he’d add something somewhere, for sure’

At the back end of last month, Burgess put to bed any rumours that Sneyd might be heading for the exit door sooner than the end of the season with confirmation he would feature again in the primrose and blue in the not-too-distant future.

Saturday evening brings a clash against Leigh Leopards at Magic Weekend, and during a media appearance at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, the Wolves boss was asked about Sneyd’s interest from fellow Super League side Bradford.

Burgess said: “He’s got something to offer, I’ve really loved working with Sneydy.

“If he wants to go again, he’d add something somewhere, for sure.

“At the moment, we’ve just gone in a different direction.”

Alongside Sneyd, skipper Williams – who is expected to return from injury towards the end of the ‘regular’ Super League season – will also depart once this campaign concludes having agreed a deal with the Dolphins to return to the NRL.

Teenager Irwin and fellow youth product Hayes will remain, with Leeds Rhinos star Brodie Croft also already snapped up by Wire for 2027.

Speaking on his current young halves pairing and the message being sent their way ahead of the Magic Weekend clash against Leigh, Burgess detailed: “It (the message) is just to go and enjoy themselves.

“Given the practice they’ve been putting in, they’ve been getting a bit of consistency together, which is nice.

“Again, a slight disruption because of last week (putting Irwin at full-back for the second half in the win over Catalans Dragons), but they keep building their game.

“They’re a very young half combination at this level. We just want them to go and take some lessons and implement them.

“Although it’s a bigger occasion, the jobs on the inside don’t really change. Do the same job and don’t let the occasion take over.”

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