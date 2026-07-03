One of the biggest weekends of the Super League calendar is here – with Magic Weekend heading to Everton for the very first time.

And with the fixture scheduling for the event returning to local derbies, it means there is a mouthwatering line-up for the record crowd that will be at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool.

Here’s how we think all the games will play out..

Huddersfield Giants v York Knights

The weekend may not begin with the highest profile game but in terms of what is happening at the bottom of the table, it’s a monumental clash between Huddersfield and York.

The Knights’ surprise win at Castleford last week means they have a four-point buffer over the Giants, who are now well adrift at the foot of the ladder. However, Jimmy Lenihan has instilled some gradual improvements in Huddersfield, underlined by their performance at Wakefield last week.

We’re backing them to get a much-needed win.

Prediction: Huddersfield by 8

Hull FC v Hull KR

The standout game of day one is without question the Hull derby – and there is some huge intrigue going into it when you consider the injury problems with the reigning champions.

Hull KR are without several more key men, losing three forwards after last week’s defeat to Leeds for various reasons. Hull’s proverbial tails will be up too after running Wigan close last week.. and we fancy them to cause an upset!

Prediction: Hull FC by 2

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

We’re tipping another shock – at least in terms of the league table – on the final game of the day at Everton on Saturday too.

Leigh have been good for a prolonged period now barring that off night at Hull KR. Warrington were arguably very fortunate to get past Catalans Dragons last weekend and they have real injury issues to contend with.

Leigh, meanwhile, look strong. We’re tipping Adrian Lam’s side to continue to push towards the top six.

Prediction: Leigh by 10

Catalans Dragons v Toulouse Olympique

The final game of Saturday’s action takes place across the Channel with the first ever ‘French Magic’ event.

However, it looks like one of the more straightforward games of the seven to predict. We’re tipping Catalans to get the job done in Castres and respond to last weekend’s loss to Warrington.

Prediction: Catalans by 16

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity

Onto Sunday – and a mouthwatering local derby which is very tricky to predict for one reason alone: Castleford Tigers.

The range in their performance levels of late is startling; when they are good, they have been able to beat Super League’s best sides but at their worst – like they were last week against York – they are utterly dreadful.

With that in mind, they’re hard to get a read on – so we’re going with the fact that player for player, Wakefield are simply better. We’ll tip Trinity.

Prediction: Wakefield by 10

Leeds Rhinos v Bradford Bulls

The Leeds-Bradford derby returns to Magic having had some unforgettable occasions at the event throughout history – not least at the very first inception of the weekend in Cardiff.

The Rhinos are white hot right now, with few teams able to live with them at their best. That list will likely include the Bulls this week, who are struggling with injuries and will not be able to contend with Brad Arthur’s side, in our book.

But it is great to see one of Super League’s biggest derbies back on the menu on a regular basis.

Prediction: Leeds by 20

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

We finish in style, with the Wigan-St Helens derby renewing rivalry for the first time since Matt Peet’s now infamous ‘identity’ comments about the Saints.

The Warriors come into the game bruised and down on troops, which will give the Saints hope. But they too have a few out and in truth, we’re just fancying Wigan to be that little bit better and avenge what happened on Good Friday.

Prediction: Wigan by 8