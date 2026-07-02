Young Wigan Warriors pair Josh Cartwright and Finn McMillan have both joined Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs on initial one-week loan deals.

Homegrown utility Cartwright, who spent time on the academy books of Morecambe Football Club, has been a Warriors player since 2021.

Joining the Super League heavyweights having featured at youth level for local community clubs Orrell St James and Wigan St Pats, all four of his professional appearances to date have come this season.

Two of those have been for the Warriors, with games also played on loan for Championship sides Salford RLFC and Keighley Cougars.

Now, he returns to the second tier on a short-term basis having linked up with Batley alongside team-mate McMillan.

Wigan Warriors duo Josh Cartwright and Finn McMillan land short-term Championship loan switch with Batley

Front-rower McMillan – who Wigan signed from Championship outfit Barrow Raiders ahead of the 2026 campaign – only turned 20 in December, but already has 16 senior appearances on his CV.

All bar one of those have come in a Barrow shirt having played 13 times for the Cumbrian side prior to his move to Wigan before returning to play twice more as a loanee this term.

The young forward – who represented Furness Raiders at youth level – most recently made his debut for Wigan and in turn his bow in Super League against Hull KR, being included in Matt Peet’s rotated squad the week prior to the Challenge Cup final.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, McMillan’s only senior try to date came in a Barrow shirt, with that scored against Featherstone Rovers in July 2025.

He and Cartwright now join Batley, and will feature in their Championship clash at home against Oldham on Friday night.

James Ford’s side currently occupy ninth spot on the ladder in the second tier having won eight and lost eight of their 16 league games so far in 2026.

The Bulldogs have lost their last two games, first away against Oldham and then against red-hot title favourites London Broncos.

They had though won four on the spin prior, and know a top-ten finish is all that is required to be involved in the play-offs in the second tier this term.

Wigan pair Cartwright and McMillan join Leeds youngster Jacob Stead in the Batley squad for Friday night’s Championship clash, with the Rhinos man also having made a one-week loan move to the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

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