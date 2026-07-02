Daryl Clark is back in contention for St Helens’ clash against Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend, head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed.

Veteran hooker Clark missed last weekend’s 40-10 victory away against Bradford Bulls, with his omission put down to a number of ‘niggles’.

Utility Joe Shorrocks started at nine in his absence, with Saints scoring 28 unanswered second half points following a tight opening 40 minutes at Odsal to make it a comfortable win.

This weekend sees Magic head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Merseyside for the first time, with the Red V going up against bitter rivals Wigan on Sunday evening.

And Clark may well return to feature in that clash, providing all goes to plan this week.

St Helens injury update ahead of Wigan clash as Daryl Clark nears return

Wednesday afternoon saw Super League’s North West-based clubs descend on Everton’s Premier League home to carry out media duties looking ahead to Magic Weekend, which is expected to the biggest edition of the long-standing event yet.

Speaking to the media, Saints head coach Rowley provided an injury update as he explained: “Everyone is battle hardened and match fit, and we’ve got quite a few of those bodies coming back.

“Jacob Host made his return against Bradford and Nene (Macdonald) is getting better.

“Daryl (Clark) has been fantastic all year. To have him available will be really good.

“It’ll be a very similar (squad) again, I think. I’m not sure what the tally is, but we’ve got another team out injured. Our squad won’t change much this week.”

Elsewhere, Saints discovered on Monday that stand-in skipper Jackson Hastings would be available for this weekend’s clash against former club Wigan.

Hastings had touched Bradford young gun Will Gardiner after he suffered a serious injury at the back end of last weekend’s game at Odsal, attempting to help the Bulls man.

This season has seen numerous players hit with 18 penalty points and banned for three games for doing so, but as Hastings only touched Gardiner and did not move him, he was not charged by the Match Review Panel.

Asked whether he was ever worried his skipper may land a charge, boss Rowley said: “It didn’t even cross my mind, honestly.

“Not at all.”

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