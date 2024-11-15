Super League linked prop provides clarity on future with NRL admission made

Australian prop Matt Lodge had been linked with a move to Super League following his departure from Manly Sea Eagles – but he has now confirmed that won’t be happening, and that he will remain in the NRL next year.

On Tuesday, the Sea Eagles announced their departure list, which featured Lodge, who made 12 appearances for the NRL club since arriving midway through the 2023 campaign.

The 29-year-old was reportedly in talks with Manly about a new contract but that ultimately hasn’t come to fruition, meaning that Lodge effectively became a free agent following his exit from the Sea Eagles.

And earlier this month, Fox Sports suggested that a move to the Super League for Lodge ‘looms as his most likely destination’ – which would have almost certainly sparked up interest from a number of English clubs still on the pursuit for forwards.

However, Lodge has now provided an update on his future, clarifying that he will be plying his trade in the NRL next season having finalised a contract with an unnamed club.

“I will definitely be playing in the NRL next year,” Lodge told CODE Sports.

“It’s good to know I will have my future sorted.

“I had a tough start to the year but when I got healthy, I finished the year well with Manly.

“If I didn’t know I had plenty left in the tank, I wouldn’t be playing on, but I’m excited about the years ahead and I will be ready to go next year.”

Lodge made nine appearances for the Sea Eagles this year after recovering from a serious knee injury that he suffered in 2023.

In addition, reports in Australia appear to have confirmed that Lodge will make his professional boxing debut later this month as he becomes the latest rugby league star to attempt to forge a career in the ring. He will fight on Sunday, November 24 against an opponent yet to be confirmed.

In their seven-player departure list, Manly also bid farewell to Brad Parker (retirement), Karl Lawton (North Queensland Cowboys), Aaron Woods (retirement), Ben Condon (Leigh Leopards), Jaxson Paulo (North Queensland Cowboys) and Jamie Humphreys (South Sydney Rabbitohs).

“The Sea Eagles thank each of the players for all their efforts and contributions and wish them well for the future,” a club statement read.

Last week, Manly also announced the signing of former Catalans Dragons prop Siosiua Taukeiaho on a one-year contract for the 2025 NRL campaign.

