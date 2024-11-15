Former England international and Dream Team forward Scott Taylor is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, exclusive to Love Rugby League.

The winner of three Challenge Cups and a Super League Grand Final is embarking on his coaching journey at Goole Vikings, who will compete in League One next year.

The 33-year-old enjoyed great success at Hull FC where he won back-to-back Challenge Cups in 2016 and 2017, and Wigan Warriors with whom he won a Challenge Cup and Super League double four years earlier.

Taylor came through the ranks at Hull KR and also played for Salford in a career spanning more than 300 career appearances and climaxing with a 2017 World Cup for his country.

Here he selects his 17 of the best players he has lined up alongside during his impressive playing career





1. Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)

We won the double with Wigan when Sam was the best full-back in the competition in 2013. He won matches on his own.

2. Ryan Hall (England)

Could carry the ball 200m per game and was hard to stop. His carries gave such a huge lift to England’s pack.

3. Kirk Yeaman (Hull FC)

I had to pick this Hull FC legend. For me he is the best defensive centre the game has ever produced.

4. Kallum Watkins (England)

A popular pick with anyone who has lined up with him. An unbelievable centre who I shared the England dressing room with. At Leeds he was incredible.

5. Jermaine McGillvary (England)

Much like Hally he was so powerful he could have played in the middle with us. Brilliant at the 2017 World Cup.

6. George Williams (Wigan Warriors)

He was always going to be a star from the early days coming through at Wigan. Still one of the best around.





7. Marc Sneyd (Hull FC)

One of the best with ball in hand. Never hides in the big games, and you don’t win back-to-back Lance Todds by fluke.

8. Adrian Morley (England)

He was my idol growing up and I got to play with him in his latter years at Salford. What a career he had.

9. Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

Danny Houghton in action for Hull FC in 2024

Big call this having played with James Roby and Micky McIlorum but anyone who has played with Danny knows how good he was. He made every player in that Hull team better,

10. James Graham (England)

People might not realise how fit he was as a prop. Great hands too and a real born leader.

11. Sam Burgess (England)

He might just be the best back row forward I have ever seen in my life. The best English player ever to play NRL too. A beast.

12. Gareth Ellis (Hull FC)

Gareth Ellis pictured during the warm-up ahead of the final Super League appearance of his career in August 2020

A great captain, leader and friend. Mild-mannered and kind off the field but an animal on the field.

13. Sean O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

Hands-down the best all-round player I have ever played with. He would play 80 minutes injured and still be the best.





Substitutes

14. James Roby (England)

An unbelievable engine and as tough as they come.

15. Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

Mr Consistency for so long – the ultimate pro.

16. Sika Manu (Hull FC)

Everyone needs an aggressive player off the bench. He was hard as nails.

17. Mick Vella (Hull KR)

He really helped me early on in my career. Very fast and fit for a prop.

