Salford Red Devils and England prop Chris Hill is our latest guest on My Ultimate Team, our regular feature on Love Rugby League which gets some of the game’s biggest names to pick their dream team.

The Super League great will enter his 21st season wearing the red of Salford in 2025 after an illustrious career yielding over 500 appearances at Leigh, Warrington and Huddersfield.

The 37-year-old was part of the recent England series win over Samoa, having been a key member of the national team since his first appearance in 2012, playing in three World Cups.

The imposing forward won two Challenge Cup finals with Warrington in a 10-year stint in the primrose and blue. Hill has selected this powerful 17 of the best players he has lined up alongside during his heavyweight career.

1. Brett Hodgson (Warrington Wolves)

A fantastic full-back who was skilful and as tough as they come for his size.

2. Tommy Makinson (England)

Just brilliant to have on the wing for England, an unreal finisher.

3. Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves)

Often underrated but what a competitor he was. Ryan had it all as a centre, great skill, great passer and very, very strong.

4. Kallum Watkins (England and Salford Red Devils)

I have lined up with Kallum on the biggest stage for our country and now he will be my skipper at Salford. A very strong, defensive centre.

5. Kevin Penny (Warrington Wolves)

It might surprise you, this selection, but what a great weapon to have on the wing. Kev could finish a try from anywhere, the quickest player I’ve seen.

6. Julian O’Neill (Leigh Centurions)

A joy to cross paths with this guy at the start of my rugby journey at Leigh. He was a master of a half-back.

7. Rob Burrow (England)

Some great players wore that England seven shirt but no words are needed to explain this pick. A brilliant player and person.

8. Adrian Morley (Warrington Wolves)

Leader of the pack. Leader and legend.

9. Micky Higham (Warrington Wolves)

A tough choice at hooker but both for club and country it was great lining up behind this guy who always gave great service from nine.

10. Sam Burgess (England)

Another born leader, and so powerful. He was sometimes like having an extra player.

11. Gareth Ellis (England)

Gaz could play anywhere in this team but is probably the perfect back rower.

12. David Solomona (Warrington Wolves)

A huge frame and a box of tricks. A magician who could pull a rabbit out of a hat.

13. Sean O’Loughlin (England)

In a team full of leaders here is another one. Lockers would be my captain.

Substitutes

14. Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves)

Versatile, underrated and a real competitor. Great bloke too.

15. Ricky Leutele (Huddersfield Giants)

Great to share a pitch with him at Huddersfield: a fantastic centre.

16. Kurt Gidley (Warrington Wolves)

I played with some real players in my time at Warrington and this guy was one of the best.

17. Ashton Sims (Warrington Wolves)

A lovely bloke hidden in the body of an animal!

