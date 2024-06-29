We’re at the halfway stage in the 2024 Super League season, and the table has firmly taken shape, with all clubs knowing what, in all eventuality, they’re playing for going into the run-in.

There’s a fascinating battle for the League Leader’s Shield, an engrossing race for the play-offs and – perhaps only just – a scramble to avoid finishing bottom of Super League in 2024 to boot.

But how do every club rank as we reach the midway point of the season. This weekend’s international break feels like a perfect opportunity to run the rule over every club’s fortunes and grade them thus far..

Hull FC: E

Hull FC-Alamy

There’s no beating around the bush, Hull FC have had a terrible season so far. After a last-gasp victory over London Broncos in round three, the Airlie Birds went on an 11-game losing streak before finally edging past Leeds Rhinos in Rohan Smith’s final game in charge. Their woeful early performances brough an end to Tony Smith’s time in charge at the MKM, and add in the departures of marquee signings Nu Brown, Franklin Pele and Jayden Okunbor (on loan) to that and it’s just been a hard year.

Things have improved, slightly, in recent weeks; but all the focus is likely on 2025 already.

London Broncos: E

It was always going to be a tough year for London, and it has proved just that.

Mike Eccles side have put up a brave fight in the face of relegation, but have ultimately struggled on the defensive side of the ball. They have already conceded 598 points this season; and have a points difference of -458 (compared to Hull FC’s -276).

London have given it a good go in attack, and players like Oli Leyland are proving they can mix it with the best in the division, but it looks to be yet another tough period heading into the final stages of the season.

Castleford Tigers: D

Alex Mellor celebrates a Castleford Tigers win in 2024

There have certainly been some moments of promise for Tigers, most notably in recent weeks. Their performances have certainly stepped up as the season has gone on, which has bumped their grade up slightly.

But the Tigers are still some way adrift of where they would want to be as a club, and have no chance of competing for the Super League play-offs. They do have a long-term plan for success in place which stretches far beyond this year, but 2024 will ultimately be one to forget for Castleford, it seems.

However, you wouldn’t back against them taking a couple of scalps at least in the second half of this season to potentially bump that final grade up further.

Huddersfield Giants: D

Adam Swift (right) in action for Huddersfield Giants in 2024

It’s almost a similar story for Huddersfield, but they don’t have the luxury of being in a play-off spot. Ian Watson’s side are, again, struggling to find any level of consistency in their performances.

When Huddersfield have clicked, they’ve been brilliant. They put 50 points on Hull FC in the space on two weeks, and recorded a stunning comeback win over Leeds at Headingley too, however these have quickly been compounded with big losses against Hull KR, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

If they can gel in the latter half of the season, they could push for the play-offs, but it’s a big if at the moment.

Leeds Rhinos: C

Leeds Rhinos remember Rob Burrow before Leigh Leopards game

Another season blighted by inconsistencies for Leeds Rhinos. Much was made of the new-look spine at Headingley ahead of the season, with Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Matt Frawley and Lachie Miller all joining the club, but they have taken their time to gel.

Their error count has also been very high, which has again fuelled the sense of worry at Leeds. Their poor start to the campaign also ultimately led to the departure of Rohan Smith.

Leeds have shown glimpses of quality, particularly in their recent wins over Castleford Tigers and Leigh Leopards, but the question remains if they can string these good performances together to get into the top six.

Leigh Leopards: C+

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in 2024

2023 might be Leigh’s greatest-ever season, but they haven’t been able to back it up in 2024. Adrian Lam’s men got off to a slow start, notching just one win from their opening five Super League games, and have been hit with significant injuries throughout their squad; notably skipper John Asiata.

Things have picked up for them recently though. The combination of Matt Moylan and Lachlan Lam is really starting to click nicely, and Aaron Pene looks to be a brilliant signing.

Leigh are still outside of the top six, but a few more players returning from injury will do them the world of good.

Catalans Dragons: C+

Catalans Dragons-Alamy

Despite sitting in the top six, that has by no means been an easy season for Catalans. Les Dracs have really struggled to find consistency, particularly in attack, and they are currently on a rotten run of just two wins from their past seven games.

This spell of tough loses gets even worse when you factor in the losses against fellow play-off hopefuls Leigh Leopards (twice), Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Warrington Wolves too.

Steve McNamara’s side have shown glimpses of what they can do this season, but they need to regain consistency if they wish to stay in the race for the title.

Hull KR: B+

Hull KR celebrate try against Castleford

Another great season overall for Willie Peters’ men so far, but their away form needs a tad more work to properly make them title contenders.

The Robins have been brilliant for large chunks of the season, thrashing the likes of Salford Red Devils, St Helens and Hull FC, but it’s backing these performances up away from Craven Park that has been an issue. Their victory over Castleford Tigers last time out marked only their eighth away win this campaign, putting them sixth in the standings for away wins.

This is only a small blemish though. The signings of Peta Hiku, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread have really taken them up another gear, and Mikey Lewis has again proved he is one of Super League’s top talents. Rovers’ fans will be very happy with how things have gone.

Warrington Wolves: B+

It’s certainly been an improved season for the Warrington Wolves, but they cannot afford to slip up now. Sam Burgess has fixed some of the issues that derailed their campaign last time out, and more importantly seems to have got them playing for each other.

Following their opening day defeat to Catalans, the Wire went on a brilliant run of nine wins from 11 Super League games, and also reached the Challenge Cup final. Since then, though, they have lost three of their past four games (including the Challenge Cup final).

They sit just four points off Wigan at the summit, but they know they need to return to their early season form to fend off the chasing pack.

St Helens: A-

Waqa Blake (centre) celebrates a try with his St Helens teammates James Bell (left) and Matty Lees (right)

St Helens will probably be very happy with their opening 15 games, but know they can get better heading into the final games of the season.

Paul Wellens men are certainly keeping up with table-topping Wigan, and have fixed some of the attacking issues that blighted them last season too. Waqa Blake has really come into his own in recent weeks, combining well with Konrad Hurrell on that edge, and the pack have really packed a punch across the board.

They are prone to some poor performances though, shown in their two losses to Salford and their 40-20 thrashing at the hands of Hull KR, and this will need to be ironed out if they want to be crowned champions.

Salford Red Devils: A

Salford were written off before the start of the season, but they are making plenty of people eat some humble pie.

Paul Rowley’s side have surprised everyone by continuing their push for the play-offs, and they have also continued their free-flowing, flamboyant rugby to good effect too.

The introduction of Nene Macdonald has really taken them up another gear though. The former Leeds man sits joint third in the Man of Steel leader board, and has helped add another potent attacking threat to their backline.

They might not win the title, but Salford could easily define the outcome of the season.

Wigan Warriors: A+

Wigan Warriors receive top marks for their season so far. Matty Peet’s men began 2024 in the best way possible, as they claimed the World Club Challenge. From there, things-somehow-improved, as they won eight of their next 10 in Super League, and waltzed into the Challenge Cup final as well.

The Warriors quickly claimed their second piece of silverware at Wembley, defeating Warrington 18-10 in the Challenge Cup final.

The deadly duo of French and Field have been as good as ever, but importantly the young guns are really stepping up. Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond have all put in some stellar performances when called upon, and show the strength in depth at the Warriors.

The new-look pack have also been incredibly strong too, and have helped Wigan march to the top of the table. They already hold all four trophies, but it looks like they might defend their title.

