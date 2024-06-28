The Super League Exiles haven’t played since 2013, but with England seeking more consistent and more competitive matches, it could be time to bring them back.

Formed in 2011, the Exiles played against England in the International Origin series and came away with two series victories between 2011 and 2013.

There have also been friendly matches between England and a Combined All-Stars side in 2021 and 2022, however the mid-season test against France last season meant there was no 2023 edition.

But how would they look if they returned in 2024? Here is our best bet at a possible current Exiles 13.

Fullback: Matt Moylan

Matt Moylan in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

The man currently second in the Man of Steel leaderboard slots into our number 1 jersey. Since switching to fullback, Moylan has established himself as a key member of the Leigh Leopards attack. So far this season, he has notched 11 try assists and created plenty more chances too.

Wingers: Abbas Miski and Waqa Blake

Waqa Blake

On our wings, we’ve opted for Abbas Miski and Waqa Blake.

Miski emerged from the woodwork last season for Wigan, but he quickly became a key man in their drive to the title. He notched a whopping 26 tries in Super League in 2023; and has only carried that form over into the new season too as he has nine to his name thus far.

Miski’s main point of difference is his workhorse mentality, and in particular his carries out of backfield.

St Helens recruit Waqa Blake had a tough start to life in Super League, but he has really found his feet in recent weeks.

He too is on nine tries so far this season, but he has swiftly gained consistency in his performances and is becoming a major threat out wide for Paul Wellens’ men.

Centres: Peta Hiku and Nene Macdonald

Nene Macdonald

In the centres, we have two of the signings of the season.

Peta Hiku arrived at Craven Park with an idea to play fullback, but ever since returning into the centres he has been outstanding. He currently sits joint second in the Super League try scoring charts, with 11, and has added a really nice dynamic to KR’s attack.

Joining him in Salford man Nene Macdonald. The former Leeds man has taken well to life across the Pennines and has proved himself as one of the best centres in Super League.

He currently sits joint third in the Man of Steel leaderboard and leads the way for both carries and meters for his team.

Half-backs: Brodie Croft and Bevan French

Was it ever in doubt who would start in the halves for this team?

Leeds Rhinos man Brodie Croft has carried over his fine form from Salford into the Blue and Amber and has been at the heartbeat of his side this season.

Croft is Leeds’ chief creator, with 14 assists to his name so far. He has also made 220 carries for them so far, only bested by Lachie Miller at Headingley.

Joining him in the halves is current reigning Man of Steel Bevan French. Since moving into the halves last year, French has added a brilliant new dynamic to his game and also Wigan’s attack.

French leads the way for try assists for the defending champions, with 10 to his name thus far, and he also has nine tries himself.

Props: Tom Amone and Paul Vaughan

Paul Vaughan applauds the Warrington Wolves fans after a game in 2024

Two of Super League’s best front-rowers take the 8 and 10 shirts in our Exiles team.

Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone is an incredibly powerful player and has been at the core of Leigh’s rise to Super League’s top table. He has already racked up 1353 meters so far this season, but he also has an impressive 22 tackle bursts to his name as well.

Alongside him we’ve gone for Warrington Wolves’ Paul Vaughan. Like Amone, Vaughan packs a real punch on both sides of the ball. He has already racked up 26 tackle bursts this season and made 1398 meters.

Hooker: Edwin Ipape

Leigh Leopards hooker Edwin Ipape has had his injury problems this season, but since his return he has proved what an asset his is to the Leopards side. He is a constant threat out of dummy-half, which in turn allows Leigh to get consistent front-foot ball.

Despite only featuring seven times this season, Ipape has a tidy three tries to his name.

Second-row: Rhyse Martin and Kai O’Donnell

The back-row was particularly hard to pick, but we’ve opted for Leeds Rhinos man Rhyse Martin and Leigh Leopards’ Kai O’Donnell.

Martin joined the Rhinos in 2019 and has been a mainstay in the side since. He has the ability to act as an extra ball-player, but in recent weeks has added some proper strike to Leeds’ right edge. His goal-kicking is also brilliant.

His partner in our team, Kai O’Donnell, grabbed Super League by the horns last season, and has only carried over his fine form into 2024 too.

His combination with Lachlan Lam is a really important part of the Leopards attack, and his ability to slice through defenders gets Leigh on the front-foot. He has racked up an impressive 1151 meters and 25 tackle burst so far this campaign.

Loose forward: Kelepi Tanginoa

Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa applauds their supporters after a game in 2024

Rounding off our team is Hull KR forward Kelepi Tanginoa, but he could easily rotate into the back-row too.

Since making the switch from Wakefield Trinity, Tanginoa has become one of Hull KR’s most important players and adds so much punch outside of Mikey Lewis. He has chewed up 1252 meters so far this year and boasts 35 tackle bursts to his name as well.

He really struggled with injuries last season, but he has built up a proper string of games for the Robins and is proving to be a top recruit.

