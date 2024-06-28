Matt Frawley has revealed how he is determined to honour Rob Burrow and the importance of Leeds Rhinos’ number seven shirt after scoring the try that could kick-start his Super League career.

Frawley insists the importance of wearing the shirt Burrow made famous throughout his Leeds career has never been lost on him: a point which has been emphasised further since Burrow’s passing earlier this month.

He scored the decisive try during the Rhinos‘ win against Leigh Leopards on the night when Leeds celebrated the life of Burrow, and will wear a special tribute to Burrow on the back of his shirt moving forwards, along with every number seven in all Rhinos teams.

And Frawley told Love Rugby League: “It’s nice for myself to get a try but I think it’s more special for me to experience that. I’ve said all the week that the number seven shirt, I’m just the caretaker of it, so it’s important I give a good representation of it. It was a special night. It was more than a rugby game.”

Frawley continued: “I’m the caretaker of this shirt and it’s a privilege. I’m just grateful to be honest. It’s special because of Rob Burrow, that’s why it’s a special shirt. All the jerseys are special to wear at Leeds but seven will be very special forever.”

After handling the emotion of the occasion against Leigh, Frawley has now urged his Leeds team-mates to continue to channel that emotion in the right way for the remainder of this season to mount a Super League play-off push.

“Look at the effort we had against Leigh,” he said. “We had a couple of massive, scramble plays and we need more of that. That’s what wins footy games. We had plenty of reason to be up for it and it’s important we continue to highlight those things and playing like that for the rest of the year.

“The week off has come at the right time. It’s been a massive week so we’ll get a few days off, get away and that’s it until the end of the year, we’ve no breaks. We’ll have a good reset, refresh the body and the mind and rip into the back end of the year.”

