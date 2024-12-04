Former Leigh Leopards star pondering retirement u-turn with contract offer on table Down Under

Ex-Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan is contemplating a u-turn on his decision to retire having been offered a deal for 2025 by Central Coast Division Rugby League outfit Wyong Roos.

33-year-old Moylan only announced his decision to hang up his boots at the end of October following a sole campaign with Leigh which saw him make 26 appearances.

Scoring six tries – and 57 goals – in the process, the one-time Kangaroos international had another 12 months left on his contract with the Leopards.

But having struggled with injuries throughout the 2024 Super League campaign, he decided it was time to bring the curtain down on his career.

Donning the shirts of Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks, versatile back Moylan – who also represented New South Wales in State of Origin – made 191 NRL appearances before making the move into the Super League.

And while there is no suggestion that he will make a return to the professional game Down Under, he could yet run out for a community-based club.

Having previously been linked to Kincumber Colts, he’s now been sounded out by fellow Central Coast Division side Wyong Roos, whose Head of Football is former Hull KR boss Craig Sandercock.

Speaking to The Newcastle Herald, Sandercock admitted he had held talks with Moylan about coming out of retirement.

The Roos chief detailed: “I know Matt well and I coached him at Cronulla.

“He’s still living in the Shire [Sutherland] so he hasn’t moved or anything like that.

“I really don’t know if he’s even going to play footy, let alone play on the Central Coast or wherever, but we’re always interested in a player like that.