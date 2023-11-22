2024 Super League fixtures: Rounds 1 and 2 confirmed as well as Rivals Round ahead of full schedule reveal
The Hull derby will kick off the 2024 Super League season on Thursday, February 25 as Hull FC host city rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.
The record crowd for an opening Super League fixture is still 21,693 for Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in 2007, so there’s a good chance the Hull derby opener next season could break that.
Every Super League club announced their first home game of 2024 on Wednesday night at 7pm, with the first two rounds now locked in.
Alongside those, the fixtures for Rivals Round (Round six) have also been confirmed. It will once again take place over the Easter weekend, with six games shown over four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday – all broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Yesterday, details of Magic Weekend (Round 22) were revealed, including all six fixtures, with the event to take place over the weekend of August 17 & 18 at Elland Road, Leeds.
The full fixture list for each club will be announced at 8:30am tomorrow morning (Thursday), with details of the World Club Challenge between Wigan and NRL champions Penrith Panthers expected by the end of this week.
Looking towards the end of the season, the Super League Grand Final has already been confirmed as taking place on Saturday, October 12 at Old Trafford.
Super League 2024 Round One fixtures
Thursday, February 15
Hull FC v Hull KR – The MKM Stadium
Friday, February 16
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils – AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium
St Helens v London Broncos – The Totally Wicked Stadium
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Leigh Sports Village
Saturday, February 17
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves – Stade Gilbert Brutus
Round Two fixtures
Thursday, February 22
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos – Sewell Group Craven Park
Friday, February 23
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons – Cherry Red Records Stadium, Plough Lane
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – The Halliwell Jones Stadium
Saturday, February 24
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – The John Smith’s Stadium
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – The DW Stadium
Sunday, February 25
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Salford Stadium
Dates and fixtures locked in for Super League Rivals Round 2024
Thursday, March 28
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle
Friday, March 29
St Helens v Wigan Warriors – The Totally Wicked Stadium
Hull KR v Hull FC – Sewell Group Craven Park
Saturday, March 30
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – The Halliwell Jones Stadium
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards – Salford Stadium
Sunday, March 31
London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants – Cherry Red Records Stadium, Plough Lane
