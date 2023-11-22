2024 Super League fixtures: Rounds 1 and 2 confirmed as well as Rivals Round ahead of full schedule reveal

The Hull derby will kick off the 2024 Super League season on Thursday, February 25 as Hull FC host city rivals Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.

The record crowd for an opening Super League fixture is still 21,693 for Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in 2007, so there’s a good chance the Hull derby opener next season could break that.

Every Super League club announced their first home game of 2024 on Wednesday night at 7pm, with the first two rounds now locked in.

Alongside those, the fixtures for Rivals Round (Round six) have also been confirmed. It will once again take place over the Easter weekend, with six games shown over four days from Good Friday to Easter Monday – all broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Yesterday, details of Magic Weekend (Round 22) were revealed, including all six fixtures, with the event to take place over the weekend of August 17 & 18 at Elland Road, Leeds.

The full fixture list for each club will be announced at 8:30am tomorrow morning (Thursday), with details of the World Club Challenge between Wigan and NRL champions Penrith Panthers expected by the end of this week.

Looking towards the end of the season, the Super League Grand Final has already been confirmed as taking place on Saturday, October 12 at Old Trafford.

Super League 2024 Round One fixtures

Thursday, February 15

Hull FC v Hull KR – The MKM Stadium

Friday, February 16

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils – AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium

St Helens v London Broncos – The Totally Wicked Stadium

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants – Leigh Sports Village

Saturday, February 17

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves – Stade Gilbert Brutus

Round Two fixtures

Thursday, February 22

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos – Sewell Group Craven Park

Friday, February 23

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons – Cherry Red Records Stadium, Plough Lane

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC – The Halliwell Jones Stadium

Saturday, February 24

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – The John Smith’s Stadium

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards – The DW Stadium

Sunday, February 25

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers – Salford Stadium

Dates and fixtures locked in for Super League Rivals Round 2024

Thursday, March 28

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – The Mend-A-Hose Jungle

Friday, March 29

St Helens v Wigan Warriors – The Totally Wicked Stadium

Hull KR v Hull FC – Sewell Group Craven Park

Saturday, March 30

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons – The Halliwell Jones Stadium

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards – Salford Stadium

Sunday, March 31

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants – Cherry Red Records Stadium, Plough Lane

