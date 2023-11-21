2024 Super League Magic Weekend fixtures revealed with Elland Road confirmed as sixth different host venue

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors will take on St Helens as the headline act at the 2024 Super League Magic Weekend, with full details now confirmed including a switch of venue to Elland Road.

It’ll be the first time since 2019 that the event has taken place away from the North East and St James’ Park, with the home of Leeds United Football Club taking centre stage next year.

Elland Road hosted the 2022 Men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals and Women’s Challenge Cup final in a triple-header, as well as the World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand the same year.

Come the weekend of August 17 & 18 next year, the 37,792-capacity stadium will play host to all 12 Super League clubs, with the fixtures now revealed.

2024 Super League Magic Weekend fixtures revealed

Despite being the headline act of the weekend, Wigan and Saints renew their rivalry slap bang in the middle of day one. The two clubs last faced off at a Magic Weekend in 2022, when the Red V ran out 20-18 winners in a tight contest.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted London open up the event, taking on Tony Smith’s Hull FC. It’ll be the Broncos’ first Magic Weekend for five years, last featuring at Anfield in a 24-22 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

All three of the other times London featured at a Magic Weekend came at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and they also lost all of those. Accordingly, of the 19 teams to have featured in the event, they have the worst record.

ng Salford in West Yorkshire. That pair faced off three times last season, with neither winning on home soil. They too played against one another at the 2017 Magic Weekend, with Salford running out 36-22 victors after an early red card for Leigh’s Adam Higson.

The Leopards too had a man sent off in the most recent instalment with Ben Reynolds shown red for a punch in a fracas against Wakefield Trinity. Adrian Lam’s side would still pick up the club’s first-ever win at Magic quite comfortably though.

French outfit Catalans take on Hull KR at Magic for the first time in the penultimate game of next year’s event on the Sunday, with Steve McNamara’s men looking to rack up a second win in a row at the event having swept Wigan aside at St James’ Park back in June.

Last up and rounding things off at Elland Road is a clash between two Yorkshire natives in Castleford and Huddersfield. Notably, those two clubs have the two best Magic records of all 19 clubs to have been involved over the 16 instalments so far.

Both have missed just one of those 16, with Huddersfield picking up a record 21 points from their 15 games at Magic to date and Cas amassing 20.

Elland Road becomes sixth different venue to host Magic Weekend; Fixtures in full

Saturday, August 17

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

