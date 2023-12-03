2024 League 1 fixtures: Every one of the 90 games listed including newly-introduced ‘loop’ matches
The full fixture list for the 2024 League 1 season was revealed this morning, with 90 games to take place over 23 rounds.
As a result of London Skolars withdrawing, the third tier has been cut to nine clubs. That tally of nine includes Newcastle Thunder, whose place isn’t yet cemented with paperwork and tick boxes still to be worked through before that is the case.
The RFL have already confirmed that there is a contingency plan in place to operate in an eight-club structure should Thunder be unable to tick all the required boxes in time.
As things stand, each club will play all of the other eight home and away, with a further four ‘loop’ fixtures taking the number of League 1 games played by each team to 20. Of the four ‘loop’ games, two will be played at home by each club and two away, the same principle as in Super League.
Alongside those in the Championship, third tier clubs were allowed to reveal their first home league fixture of the campaign yesterday, with only Newcastle opting not to do so. It’s worth noting that Thunder haven’t actually released their fixture list today, though from the graphics and information put out by the eight other clubs in the division, it can be pieced together.
Clubs also learned who they would be facing in the 1895 Cup group stages earlier this week as that competition adopts a new format for 2024, with League 1 teams getting home advantage wherever they come up against a side from the second tier.
Now, the full schedule has been locked in for the ‘regular season’, and every one of the 90 fixtures – across the 23 rounds – is listed for your viewing below.
The ‘new boys’ to League 1 in 2024 – again as things stand – are Keighley Cougars and Newcastle. Both of those were relegated from the Championship this year.
Sean Long’s Oldham will be amongst the pre-season favourites to top the division having spent big and made some eye-catching signings ahead of their permanent return to Boundary Park, including ex-New Zealand international Elijah Taylor.
Round One
Sunday, March 17
Keighley Cougars v Cornwall
Midlands Hurricanes v Rochdale Hornets
Newcastle Thunder v Hunslet
Workington Town v Oldham
Round Two
Sunday, March 24
Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders
Keighley Cougars v Workington Town
Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder
Rochdale Hornets v Hunslet
Round Three
Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)
Hunslet v Keighley Cougars
Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town
Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)
North Wales Crusaders v Midlands Hurricanes
Oldham v Rochdale Hornets
Round Four
Sunday, April 7
Hunslet v Oldham
North Wales Crusaders v Newcastle Thunder
Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets
Round Five
Sunday, April 14
Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders
Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet
Oldham v Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets v Newcastle Thunder
Round Six
Sunday, April 21
Cornwall v Midlands Hurricanes
Hunslet v Workington Town
Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars
North Wales Crusaders v Rochdale Hornets
Round Seven
Sunday, April 28
Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders
Midlands Hurricanes v Oldham
Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars
Workington Town v Cornwall
Round Eight
Sunday, May 5
Keighley Cougars v Hunslet
Oldham v Newcastle Thunder
Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall
Workington Town v Midlands Hurricanes
Round Nine
Sunday, May 19
Cornwall v Oldham
Newcastle Thunder v Midlands Hurricanes
North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars
Rochdale Hornets v Workington Town
Round 10
Sunday, May 26
Hunslet v Cornwall
Keighley Cougars v Oldham
Midlands Hurricanes v North Wales Crusaders
Newcastle Thunder v Rochdale Hornets
Round 11
Sunday, June 2
Cornwall v Newcastle Thunder
Midlands Hurricanes v Keighley Cougars
North Wales Crusaders v Oldham
Workington Town v Hunslet
Round 12
Sunday, June 16
Cornwall v Rochdale Hornets
Hunslet v Midlands Hurricanes
Newcastle Thunder v Oldham
North Wales Crusaders v Workington Town
Round 13
Sunday, June 23
Cornwall v Keighley Cougars
Hunslet v Rochdale Hornets
Newcastle Thunder v North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town v Oldham
Round 14
Sunday, June 30
Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders
Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder
Oldham v Hunslet
Workington Town v Keighley Cougars
Round 15
Sunday, July 7
Keighley Cougars v Rochdale Hornets
Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders v Midlands Hurricanes
Round 16
Sunday, July 14
Hunslet v Newcastle Thunder
Midlands Hurricanes v Cornwall
Oldham v North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets
Round 17
Sunday, July 21
Cornwall v Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet
Oldham v Keighley Cougars
Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes
Round 18
Sunday, July 28
Hunslet v Workington Town
Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes
Newcastle Thunder v Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets v Oldham
Round 19
Sunday, August 4
Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder
Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes
Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall
Workington Town v North Wales Crusaders
Round 20
Saturday, August 10
Cornwall v Hunslet
Sunday, August 11
Midlands Hurricanes v Workington Town
North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars
Oldham v Newcastle Thunder
Round 21
Sunday, August 18
Cornwall v Midlands Hurricanes
Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders
Keighley Cougars v Oldham
Newcastle Thunder v Rochdale Hornets
Round 22
Sunday, August 25
Keighley Cougars v Hunslet
Oldham v Cornwall
Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders
Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder
Round 23
Saturday, August 31
Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet
Sunday, September 1
North Wales Crusaders v Cornwall
Oldham v Workington Town
Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars
