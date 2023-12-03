2024 League 1 fixtures: Every one of the 90 games listed including newly-introduced ‘loop’ matches

The full fixture list for the 2024 League 1 season was revealed this morning, with 90 games to take place over 23 rounds.

As a result of London Skolars withdrawing, the third tier has been cut to nine clubs. That tally of nine includes Newcastle Thunder, whose place isn’t yet cemented with paperwork and tick boxes still to be worked through before that is the case.

The RFL have already confirmed that there is a contingency plan in place to operate in an eight-club structure should Thunder be unable to tick all the required boxes in time.

As things stand, each club will play all of the other eight home and away, with a further four ‘loop’ fixtures taking the number of League 1 games played by each team to 20. Of the four ‘loop’ games, two will be played at home by each club and two away, the same principle as in Super League.

Alongside those in the Championship, third tier clubs were allowed to reveal their first home league fixture of the campaign yesterday, with only Newcastle opting not to do so. It’s worth noting that Thunder haven’t actually released their fixture list today, though from the graphics and information put out by the eight other clubs in the division, it can be pieced together.

Clubs also learned who they would be facing in the 1895 Cup group stages earlier this week as that competition adopts a new format for 2024, with League 1 teams getting home advantage wherever they come up against a side from the second tier.

Now, the full schedule has been locked in for the ‘regular season’, and every one of the 90 fixtures – across the 23 rounds – is listed for your viewing below.

The ‘new boys’ to League 1 in 2024 – again as things stand – are Keighley Cougars and Newcastle. Both of those were relegated from the Championship this year.

Sean Long’s Oldham will be amongst the pre-season favourites to top the division having spent big and made some eye-catching signings ahead of their permanent return to Boundary Park, including ex-New Zealand international Elijah Taylor.

Round One

Sunday, March 17

Keighley Cougars v Cornwall

Midlands Hurricanes v Rochdale Hornets

Newcastle Thunder v Hunslet

Workington Town v Oldham

Round Two

Sunday, March 24

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders

Keighley Cougars v Workington Town

Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder

Rochdale Hornets v Hunslet

Round Three

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars

Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

North Wales Crusaders v Midlands Hurricanes

Oldham v Rochdale Hornets

Round Four

Sunday, April 7

Hunslet v Oldham

North Wales Crusaders v Newcastle Thunder

Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets

Round Five

Sunday, April 14

Keighley Cougars v North Wales Crusaders

Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet

Oldham v Cornwall

Rochdale Hornets v Newcastle Thunder

Round Six

Sunday, April 21

Cornwall v Midlands Hurricanes

Hunslet v Workington Town

Newcastle Thunder v Keighley Cougars

North Wales Crusaders v Rochdale Hornets

Round Seven

Sunday, April 28

Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders

Midlands Hurricanes v Oldham

Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars

Workington Town v Cornwall

Round Eight

Sunday, May 5

Keighley Cougars v Hunslet

Oldham v Newcastle Thunder

Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall

Workington Town v Midlands Hurricanes

Round Nine

Sunday, May 19

Cornwall v Oldham

Newcastle Thunder v Midlands Hurricanes

North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars

Rochdale Hornets v Workington Town

Round 10

Sunday, May 26

Hunslet v Cornwall

Keighley Cougars v Oldham

Midlands Hurricanes v North Wales Crusaders

Newcastle Thunder v Rochdale Hornets

Round 11

Sunday, June 2

Cornwall v Newcastle Thunder

Midlands Hurricanes v Keighley Cougars

North Wales Crusaders v Oldham

Workington Town v Hunslet

Round 12

Sunday, June 16

Cornwall v Rochdale Hornets

Hunslet v Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder v Oldham

North Wales Crusaders v Workington Town

Round 13

Sunday, June 23

Cornwall v Keighley Cougars

Hunslet v Rochdale Hornets

Newcastle Thunder v North Wales Crusaders

Workington Town v Oldham

Round 14

Sunday, June 30

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders

Midlands Hurricanes v Newcastle Thunder

Oldham v Hunslet

Workington Town v Keighley Cougars

Round 15

Sunday, July 7

Keighley Cougars v Rochdale Hornets

Newcastle Thunder v Workington Town

North Wales Crusaders v Midlands Hurricanes

Round 16

Sunday, July 14

Hunslet v Newcastle Thunder

Midlands Hurricanes v Cornwall

Oldham v North Wales Crusaders

Workington Town v Rochdale Hornets

Round 17

Sunday, July 21

Cornwall v Workington Town

North Wales Crusaders v Hunslet

Oldham v Keighley Cougars

Rochdale Hornets v Midlands Hurricanes

Round 18

Sunday, July 28

Hunslet v Workington Town

Keighley Cougars v Midlands Hurricanes

Newcastle Thunder v Cornwall

Rochdale Hornets v Oldham

Round 19

Sunday, August 4

Keighley Cougars v Newcastle Thunder

Oldham v Midlands Hurricanes

Rochdale Hornets v Cornwall

Workington Town v North Wales Crusaders

Round 20

Saturday, August 10

Cornwall v Hunslet

Sunday, August 11

Midlands Hurricanes v Workington Town

North Wales Crusaders v Keighley Cougars

Oldham v Newcastle Thunder

Round 21

Sunday, August 18

Cornwall v Midlands Hurricanes

Hunslet v North Wales Crusaders

Keighley Cougars v Oldham

Newcastle Thunder v Rochdale Hornets

Round 22

Sunday, August 25

Keighley Cougars v Hunslet

Oldham v Cornwall

Rochdale Hornets v North Wales Crusaders

Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder

Round 23

Saturday, August 31

Midlands Hurricanes v Hunslet

Sunday, September 1

North Wales Crusaders v Cornwall

Oldham v Workington Town

Rochdale Hornets v Keighley Cougars

