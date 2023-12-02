2024 League 1 fixtures: Every club’s first home game confirmed ahead of full schedule reveal

The 2024 League 1 campaign is set to start on St Patrick’s Day, with three fixtures scheduled for Sunday, March 17 including a trip to Workington Town for Sean Long’s Oldham.

Long’s Roughyeds then host North West counterparts Rochdale Hornets at Boundary Park a fortnight later, on Easter Sunday, in their own first home league game.

All nine League 1 clubs were permitted to announce their first home league game of 2024 this morning, with the full fixture reveal for both the Championship and the third tier pencilled in for midday tomorrow – Sunday, December 3.

The group stage allocations and fixtures for a new-look 1895 Cup have also already been locked in, with 21 clubs involved in the tournament next term vying for a crack at Wembley glory.

Despite being allowed to announce their first home league game of the upcoming campaign, Newcastle Thunder have opted not to do so as they continue trying to work through the financial issues they’ve faced this off-season.

A few boxes still need to be ticked before Thunder’s spot in League 1 next term is cemented, but tomorrow we will discover their provisional fixtures along with those for the rest of the division.

Details of the eight fixtures we do know can be found below, with the kick-off times as stated by each club in their own announcement earlier today.

League 1 2024 Round One fixtures

Sunday, March 17

Keighley Cougars v Cornwall – Cougar Park (1pm KO)

Midlands Hurricanes v Rochdale Hornets – Alexander Stadium (KO TBC)

Workington Town v Oldham – The Fibrus Community Stadium (3pm KO)

Sunday, March 24

Cornwall v North Wales Crusaders – The Memorial Ground (3pm KO)

Rochdale Hornets v Hunslet – Crown Oil Arena (3pm KO)

League 1 2024 Round Two fixtures

Friday, March 29 (Good Friday)

Hunslet v Keighley Cougars – South Leeds Stadium (7:30pm KO)

Sunday, March 31 (Easter Sunday)

North Wales Crusaders v Midlands Hurricanes – Stadiwm CSM (2:30pm KO)

Odham v Rochdale Hornets – Boundary Park (3pm KO)

