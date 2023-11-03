Oldham pull off most impressive coup yet as ex-New Zealand international reunites with Sean Long

Oldham have made perhaps their biggest statement of intent yet ahead of 2024, signing former New Zealand international Elijah Taylor on a two-year deal following his departure from Featherstone Rovers.

The second-rower makes the move to the North West to reunite with new Roughyeds chief Sean Long, who assumes his first head coach role since vacating the Featherstone hotseat earlier this year, sacked having lost just two matches.

Taylor becomes the 26th confirmed squad member at Boundary Park for 2024, with the 33-year-old nearing the end of a glittering career which has seen him make over 150 appearances in the NRL as well as 37 in Super League with Salford Red Devils.

With countless accolades already to his name, former New Zealand Warriors, Penrith Panthers & Wests Tigers star Taylor now pens a contract until the end of the 2025 season with Oldham.

Elijah Taylor reunites with Sean Long at League 1 Oldham

The Roughyeds confirmed the arrival of a man who has an NRL Grand Final try to his name from 2011 this morning. He becomes the second player this week to make the move from Featherstone to Boundary Park after teammate Matty Wildie.

Former Wales captain Craig Kopczak also made that same switch last month, with a whopping 17 players in total departing Post Office Road following their failed Super League promotion bid.

In the Hāwera-born forward, Oldham recruit an experienced head with 11 caps for New Zealand, including one in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup final, featuring at loose in that game.

On his move to the ambitious League 1 outfit, Taylor said: “Sean taught me a lot from my time at Rovers on and off the field. I was impressed with Mike Ford and the club’s vision going forward.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

READ NEXT: Former Hull KR and Castleford Tigers ace makes League 1 move ahead of 2024