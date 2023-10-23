Former Wales captain Craig Kopczak joins League One club for 2024: ‘A very strong squad is being built for next year’

Promotion-chasing League One club Oldham have signed former Wales captain Craig Kopczak on a two-year deal from Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

The 36-year-old prop has put pen to paper on a deal at Boundary Park until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Kopczak has made more than 400 career appearances for Wales, Bradford, Huddersfield, Salford, Wakefield and Featherstone.

The Bradford-born front-rower won 20 caps for Wales, playing in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups before retiring from international duty in 2018.

Kopczak has spent the last three seasons plying his trade in the Championship for Featherstone following a 15-year career in Super League with Bradford, Huddersfield, Salford and Wakefield.

He helped Rovers win the Championship League Leaders’ Shield this season, making 15 appearances.

Kopczak was part of the Huddersfield squad that won Super League’s League Leaders’ Shield in 2013 and helped Salford avoid relegation via the Million Pound Game in 2016.

Craig Kopczak wants to help Oldham in their quest to become a Super League club

Kopczak says he wants to help the Roughyeds get to where it wants to be: Super League.

He said: “I am coming in to add experience and leadership, having played in big games and in Super League for over 15 years.

“Hopefully I can come in and help move the club forward to where it wants to be, with Super League being the ultimate ambition.

“The facilities here are fantastic, and another reason why I wanted to sign for Oldham.

“A very strong squad is being built for next year and the expectation is promotion, so hopefully I can make a big mark and help deliver that.”

Oldham say further announcements will be made in regards to making more additions to their 2024 playing squad.

