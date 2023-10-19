Wigan Warriors starlet makes permanent League One move after impressive loan spell

League One club Oldham have signed young half-back Logan Astley on a two-year deal from Super League champions Wigan Warriors.

The 20-year-old playmaker came through the ranks at Wigan, making his first team debut in 2022.

Astley, who made two appearances for Matt Peet’s first team, enjoyed spells on loan with Oldham and Featherstone Rovers this year.

Oldham say they have ‘fought off competition’ to secure Astley’s services ahead of the 2023 campaign.

On joining the Roughyeds, Astley said: “The ambitions the club has and where it is looking to be in the next few years were the main reasons I wanted to come here.

“I really enjoyed my time at Oldham in the stints I’ve had, it was my first experience at professional level and I’m looking forward to playing at Boundary Park with some quality experienced players.”

Astley scored 10 tries in seven appearances for Oldham this season whilst on loan from the Warriors.

The Billinge-born playmaker played his junior rugby for Wigan St Pats and Orrell St James as well as spending time in rugby union for Wigan RUFC and Sale Sharks.

Astley, who is a former England Youth international, was part of the Wigan reserves side that went unbeaten in 2023, beating Wakefield Trinity in the Grand Final.

Logan Astley becomes Oldham’s 19th squad member for 2024

Oldham have confirmed Astley as their 19th squad member for 2024 following yesterday’s signing of Widnes Vikings forward Adam Lawton.

He joins the likes of Super League recruits Joe Wardle and Jordan Turner, as well as Widnes trio Danny Craven, Owen Farnworth and Lawton, who make the move to Boundary Park.

The Roughyeds’ desire to secure promotion to the second tier in 2024 hasn’t been hidden, with Astley the latest in a long line of fresh additions following a campaign which saw them fall at the first hurdle in the play-offs following a fourth-place finish.

After being thumped 36-0 in the first week of the play-offs by eventual winners Doncaster, the format meant that Oldham got a second bite of the cherry and progressed into the semi-finals, where they were knocked out by North Wales Crusaders, beaten 13-12 by Carl Forster’s side.

In the article on their website which saw Astley formally announced, the Roughyeds revealed that they would be confirming ‘more new faces’ tomorrow.

