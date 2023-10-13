Widnes stalwart Danny Craven’s next destination confirmed following Vikings departure; ‘I needed a new environment’

Veteran Danny Craven’s next destination has now been confirmed, penning a two-year deal with League 1 promotion hopefuls Oldham from 2024 following his Widnes Vikings departure.

The half-back took to social media last month to share the news that he would be leaving the Vikings having spent 14 seasons at the DCBL Stadium.

St Helens-born Craven, who next month will turn 32, first joined Widnes’ academy aged 17. With spells on dual registration and on loan at Workington Town, Whitehaven, Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers all dotted in-between, he departed having made 188 appearances for the Cheshire outfit.

13 of those came this year in a season which saw the Vikings miss out on the play-offs having sacked John Kear midway through the campaign, finishing 9th.

For the first time in his career, he now permanently joins a new club, sticking in the North West with the ambitious Roughyeds.

Widnes vikings stalwart Danny Craven joins Oldham: ‘I needed a new environment’

Craven – who can also play at full-back if required – becomes Oldham’s 15th confirmed squad member ahead of 2024 when the club will return to Boundary Park permanently.

The 31-year-old adds further Super League experience, with Joe Wardle making the move from Leigh Leopards and Jordan Turner from Castleford Tigers. Both of those will take up player-coach roles, assisting Oldham’s new head coach, who is still to be confirmed.

With other additions including Jamaica international Mo Agoro, renowned for his try-scoring ability, the Roughyeds’ promotion hopes are clear for all to see, and Craven says he’s relishing his next step.

In the club’s announcement, he added: “I felt like I needed a new environment and Oldham seemed like a club that wanted to achieve things. I think moving to Oldham will do me good and get my love for the game back.

“With the squad that is being assembled, the only objective for next year will be to win the competition. With the facilities the club has, everything is in place for Oldham to be successful and there’s no reason why we can’t be.”

