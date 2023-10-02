Jamaica speedster becomes latest recruit in Oldham’s 2024 promotion push; ‘Ambitions of the club got me really excited’

Jamaica international Mo Agoro has made a return to ambitious League 1 outfit Oldham, penning a two-year deal with the 2024 promotion hopefuls having joined from Keighley Cougars.

The Leeds-born winger – also able to play as centre and in the second row – started his senior career with the Roughyeds a decade ago, scoring 27 tries in 40 games before departing for Hunslet at the end of 2014.

Of Nigerian and Jamaican descent, Agoro has 11 appearances to date for the Reggae Warriors internationally, playing in all three of their games at last year’s World Cup and crossing for a try in defeat to Lebanon at the Leigh Sports Village.

Now 30, the flier has spent the last four years with Keighley, ending the 2022 campaign which saw them promoted as the third tier’s top scorer. He crossed 10 times in 23 appearances for the Cougars this term as they were gut-wrenchingly relegated on points difference by the finest of margins.

Mo Agoro makes Oldham return ahead of 2024 promotion push

Oldham have today confirmed Agoro has re-joined on a deal running until the end of 2025.

Speaking to their club website, he said: “The vision and ambitions of the club got me really excited and a key reason for signing was to be a part of this project.

“Oldham have a brilliant fanbase, which I know from my first spell at the club. I made some brilliant memories the first time round and I’m looking forward to creating more.

“I’m a hard worker, especially out of the backfield, and bring experience to the side – as well as try-scoring – and I can’t wait to get started.”

Oldham add more experience to star-studded pack

With 128 career tries to his name, the veteran’s next appearance at club level will be his 200th, a permanent figure for Gloucestershire All Golds and Newcastle Thunder as well as the already noted stints at Oldham, Hunslet and Keighley. He’s also made nine combined appearances as a loanee for Hemel Stags and London Skolars.

As the Roughyeds make their permanent return to Boundary Park in 2024, the speedster links up with star signings Jordan Turner and Joe Wardle, with both of those departing Super League outfits to take up player-coach roles.

Oldham’s new head coach is yet to be confirmed, with Mike Ford taking charge of the team on an interim basis in 2023 following Stuart Littler’s mid-season departure.

Whoever takes the hotseat though will also have Jamie Ellis, Josh Johnson and Emerson Whittel at their disposal in 2024 as the Greater Manchester outfit eye up promotion back to the second tier.

READ NEXT: Kyle Amor calls for West Cumbrian side as Super League stalwart looks ahead to testimonial clash with Wales